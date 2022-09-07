Although there’s been no shortage of megachurch critiques from the true story depicted in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” to the bombastic HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones,” “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” is still a breath of fresh air from most of 2022’s cinematic offerings.
The mockumentary-style film follows Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) and Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) as they attempt to rebuild their congregation after a scandal strips them of their credibility and their followers.
The performances in this movie are what really launch it into greatness. Regina Hall is the face of the movie — literally. So much of the storytelling is conveyed through a perfectly timed wince or painfully fake smile by Hall. Her marriage, money and reputation are on the line, and every misstep or obstacle visibly chips away at her over the course of the movie. The subtlety of her stress and rage building up but never entirely boiling over keeps the suspense building as the audience waits until she hits her breaking point. This is the first movie I’ve ever seen Regina Hall in, but walking out of the theater I felt like her biggest fan.
Brown is charismatic, full of energy and plays a convincing pastor while still maintaining an aura that keeps the audience mistrusting every word he says. He captures this rockstar personality strutting around the church's stage and busting into random bouts of dance at the drop of a hat. As the aforementioned scandal unfolds and gradually reveals throughout the movie, it becomes harder and harder to like or root for him, but we wish for his success if only for his wife’s sake.
Hall and Brown’s romantic chemistry is undeniable. That said, they portray seething tension and unspoken resentment even better. The church-shattering scandal happens before the movie begins and is clarified through old news reels and references. Due to this, most moments of genuine love and stability are in brief flashbacks. However, in the constant denial of Trinitie trying to find reasons to stay with her husband, she does try to keep the lively facade when the cameras are rolling. But when that facade is broken, it’s clear she can’t trust Lee-curtis as far as she can throw him. Every time he opens his mouth, Trinitie and the audience are holding their breath, praying he doesn’t make the situation worse. The writing and plot aren’t egregious by any means, but at the end of the day, the film rests on the shoulders of the two leads. “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” takes that so-second-hand-embarrassing-it’s-funny brand of humor and runs with it.
The costume design in the movie is also fantastic. It’s incredibly over the top, and the extremely rich and vibrant clothes help establish personality and wealth. From ridiculous church hats to lavish shoes and suits, every shot will be distinguishable from other films.
Beyond the acting and design, the mockumentary style — while far from new at this point — is creatively executed and adds to the experience. Prolonged shots running a little too long to create a sense of awkwardness effectively drags the audience into the discomfort of the characters. I do wish, however, they didn’t have so many scenes that were separate from the documentary. Fully committing to the genre and seeing only what the “crew” filmed makes a mockumentary feel like it could actually be real. One of the only ways to tell when the cameras were rolling and what was happening “off the record” was the change in aspect ratio and camera quality of the shot, so it was a bit confusing at first to discern what was part of the documentary and what was only for the audience to see.
Overall, the movie is an entertaining watch — maybe one to watch at home as the slow-burn, character study satire isn’t one that requires a big screen and pricey ticket. This may not be a movie for everyone, but if you’ve finished reading this review or seen the trailer and have the least bit of interest or curiosity, you won’t be disappointed with what you get.