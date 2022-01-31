Adam Sandler and his company, Happy Madison productions, have recruited Kevin James to star in their new Netflix film, “Home Team.”
After being suspended from coaching for a year due to illegal bribing, New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton (James) goes to Texas and takes on the challenge of coaching his son’s junior football team that’s struggling with a long losing streak. Not only was this a chance to continue doing what he loved, but also to make up for lost time with his son.
The film is based on a true story, and the writers and cast tell the story well. In 2012, Payton was suspended for a year after taking responsibility for his players getting bonuses for injuring opposing players.
The film emphasizes the realistic aspect by showing the Saints’ famous moment of winning the 2010 Super Bowl and editing James in as if he were on the sideline. The producers also added clips from real ESPN news reports on the scandal and on Sean’s suspension. James perfectly portrays the persona of an NFL coach, showing his character’s passion for the game and the determination to be the best.
The writers do a decent job balancing the football aspect with the idea of fatherhood. In the film, Sean’s relationship with his son is difficult because of his career and being away from home for so long. However, the producers try their best to show how bumpy a ride it is for Sean to come back into his son’s life. They don’t portray the father wanting to reconnect perfectly because he’s focused on coaching, but they make sure to emphasize that he’s trying. They also add the typical parents who tell the coaches what to do for their kid such as what position they want their son to be.
This is the 10th Netflix original that Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison, has released, but it’s nota knee-slapping comedy like other Sandler productions, such as “Grown Ups.” It missed some components and even had some moments of uncertainty. The Bountygate scandal did affect a man’s career but gave him another shot at being the best father he can be. While this movie has some humor, it’s more of a heartwarming story. It covers the ideas of bonding and personality changes with some chuckling moments, but it didn’t have that laugh-out-loud concept like previous James movies such as “Paul Blart: Mall Cop.”
While it isn’t as humorous as other Happy Madison films, there are still some classic Sandler techniques. Sandler often casts his friends in his films — Christopher Titone explained in an ESPN article that they wrote Sean’s character with James in mind. He also casts fellow “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Rob Schneider for the holistic and spirit-based character — which is similar to his role in “Grown Ups” — as well as his wife, Jackie Sandler, who’s taken many small roles in other Happy Madison productions. He also brought back some people who are occasionally in his movies, like Taylor Lautner.
While “Home Team” is a heartwarming movie that has some comedic moments, it’s different from the most popular Happy Madison films. The movie is more of a Netflix film than a big-screen feature. It’s still a fun movie for those looking for something silly to watch, but it probably won’t get the iconic status of “Waterboy.”
