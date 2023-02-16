Ever since Harry Potter entered mainstream media on the big screen, every ’90s kid has dreamed of being a wizard or witch. Throughout the lifespan of the Harry Potter series, there’s been a game iteration of each film. At best, they’re lackluster, and at their worst, they’re cash grabs exploiting fans’ nostalgia. Even the LEGO Harry Potter games, which were the best among them, were very linear and simple. So, when Avalanche Studios revealed Hogwarts Legacy, fans were excited to see if this open-world RPG can fulfill their dreams.
Within Hogwarts Legacy, players create their own character, a transfer fifth-year student who has a lot to catch up on but possesses ancient magic that hasn’t been seen in a long time. The game takes place during the late 1800s, prior to the events of the acclaimed series. While many of the locations are still recognizable to long-time fans, most of the characters are new and unfamiliar so even casual gamers can get into the game without having to know a lot of preexisting lore.
When it comes to open-world RPGs, a lot of games run into the problem of feeling empty and repetitive with no sense of direction or identity. In Hogwarts Legacy, the world is alive and brimming with so much detail with each new area having its own distinguishable characteristics.
For the first few hours, players can get sidetracked as they might be compelled to just explore the famed castle of witchcraft and wizardry as well as Hogsmeade, the village where players can buy ingredients and gear or maybe just enjoy a mug of Butterbeer at the Three Broomsticks. Even the Highlands, which might not have the same amount of detail as the school or village, is packed with side quests and dungeons for players to explore. The environment feels more alive with the different weather and seasonal changes as players progress through the school year.
One of the most impressive features is the spellcasting and combat within the gameplay. The game starts off simple and repetitive as players might feel like they’re button-mashing the same few spells. However, as players complete challenges and side quests, they’ll be able to gain dozens of spells and potions to help tackle various types of enemies.
The core of the gameplay is being able to pull off different combinations of various blasting spells, stunning casts and mysterious magic unknown to all to just annihilate your different enemies and monsters. Players can tailor their unique play styles through the skill and talent trees where spells and potions can become more potent, upgrade stealth abilities and even dive into the dark arts and learn the unforgivable curses.
Beyond combat, there are necessary spells that players use to interact with the environment and solve puzzles, which makes exploration feel natural and fun instead of it being a chore in which players might feel compelled to fast travel or fly on a broom to save time.
Due to the vast gameplay, crafting is an essential part of the gameplay, and most of it takes place in the Room of Requirement, where players can grow various plants to create the necessary potions as well as customize this general hub to their personal aesthetics.
Players can further their crafting inventory by saving and bringing various magical creatures from the outer world into the Room of Requirement. These gameplay features make the fun exploration even more immersive and make every element in the world become a necessary function and not just eye candy.
The original narrative divulges itself away from the main Harry Potter timeline; instead, players are faced with the troubling goblin rebellion that threatens the wizarding world. The plot of Hogwarts Legacy is quite intriguing as you progress through the game, but it leaves players with a lot of questions and plot holes.
What makes the narrative work are the memorable characters players meet, whether it be a professor helping you catch up with your studies as a transfer student or other classmates who have intriguing backgrounds players will find out as they spend more time with them. Players are given a bit of freedom in the choices they can make with some of the activities that create different branching dialogue outcomes that spice up interactions with nonessential characters.
Although Hogwarts gives players freedom of choice in both combat and interactions, players’ choices don’t really impact the story, nor are there consequences for any bad choices.
On the PlayStation 5, there are technical issues such as frame drops and texture pop-ins that can take players out of immersion. For the most part, the different parts of the world are interconnected for smooth transitions without taking players out of the action, but there are times when players might wait in front of a doorway waiting for the game to load in assets and texture of the next area.
Lighting is the weakest feature of Hogwarts Legacy where some areas are too bright with windows just shining a blinding white light instead of reflecting the world outside. There are also some issues with different areas adjusting proper lighting and fog as players enter different buildings.
Hogwarts Legacy is the definitive wizarding experience within the realm of Harry Potter as the game goes beyond creating a world that’s pulled straight from the books. The gameplay is worth being invested in as players are rewarded with various abilities to become powerful wizards or witches, so long playthroughs of the game feel refreshing as there’s always something new to do.
The game flourishes with a variety of magical creatures you’ll oppose or befriend that give the world beyond Hogwarts worth exploring every part of the map. Similar to Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy creates an original open-world RPG that doesn’t fall into repetitive tropes of genre failures before it and manages to be of its own merit of caliber.