Named The Game of the Year in 2018, Santa Monica Studios’ God of War has brought the series to mainstream audiences, as it was a title that welcomed newcomers to the series while continuing the story of Kratos, the Ghost of Sparta.
As previous entries were focused on Greek mythology, 2018’s title has Kratos battling gods and monsters set in Norse mythology. The game introduces Atreus — the son of Kratos — as your companion for the entirety of the journey to Jotunheim to spread the ashes of Kratos’ late wife, Faye.
As a new character in God of War (2018), Atreus brings a new aspect to Kratos. For all his life, Kratos only knew rage and vengeance in his path of defeating the Greek Olympian gods. Now that he’s a father, a new emotional element is brought on with compassion and sorrow as Kratos has to confront his past and tell Atreus the truth about their lineage. The game ends with the start of Fimbulwinter, hinting at Ragnarök — the end of the world — in the near future.
God of War Ragnarök is set a few years after its predecessor with Kratos and Atreus on a journey in search of the Norse god of war, Tyr, to prepare for Ragnarök.
While the previous entry had more of an emotional impact in which our heroes overcome internal conflicts and grow not only as stronger warriors but also as better father and son, Ragnarök is more focused on jaw-dropping cinematic sequences. The opening fight between Kratos and Thor tops any boss sequence from the previous installment and sets the expectations for the rest of the game. However, a lot of emotional elements are carried over in the sequel as Atreus learns of the consequences of his and his father’s interference with the affairs of the gods.
Beyond expectations
With all nine realms available for players to explore, the game boasts various unique environments. Even previously featured locations have been transformed due to Fimbulwinter or as a result of Kratos and Atreus’ actions in the previous game. New and various bosses and enemies are present in the sequel that are unique to each realm.
Expanding upon the exploration, players are rewarded with rare loot and side quests that dive deeper into Norse mythology. The main source of transportation has changed from using a boat to a sled pulled by wolves named Speki and Svanna since the Lake of Nine has been frozen over; the wolves prove useful in sniffing out certain objectives within the vast open world.
Seamless transitions from cinematics to gameplay always keep players immersed in every interaction and set piece. Bear McCreary returns to compose a beautiful soundtrack that emphasizes emotional beats in cinematic sequences and sets the tone for each realm.
Combat and other gameplay elements are familiar to returning fans. Both the Leviathan Ax and Blades of Chaos are available from the start of the game and retain their basic move sets, as well as new abilities and runic attacks that enhance combat. The ax’s attacks are heavy with each impactful swing and are most recognizable to returning players. The blades emphasize range attacks and dish out fast combos. Without going into spoilers, there’s a lot more focus on Atreus, as Santa Monica Studios definitely experimented with him more than Kratos; he isn’t simply a supporting character. Both quantity and quality are well-executed in creating that familiar addictive gameplay.
God of War Ragnarök retains a lot of the elements from the previous game, so it’s not as impactful as when you come across some of these features for the first time. However, the sequel improves and expands a lot of these core features for more effective combat without limiting movement or range. The various realms make exploration rewarding with its own distinctive encounters and enemies that make the game feel less repetitive.
The overall narrative is just as captivating as its predecessor, having both grand set pieces that boast the battles between gods and emotional interactions between characters within cinematic cutscenes that provide moments of reflection. God of War Ragnarök is a worthy successor that exceeds expectations in continuing the journey of Kratos and Atreus.