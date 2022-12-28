There are a lot of mystery directors who would kill to make a film as entertaining as “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Rian Johnson has now made two such hits in three years.
Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc with a new set of larger-than-life characters in another ridiculously luxurious setting to solve another whodunit. The results may not be as rewarding as the first film, but it still rises to the top shelf of mystery flicks and leaves fans craving another installment as soon as possible.
The themes of wealth and greed are amplified in “Glass Onion” after being already very prevalent in the first movie. Many of the same rich people tropes are revisited here. Most of the talking points are just more extreme versions of ideas brought up in the first movie, which is the biggest problem with the script. There isn’t much new thought to dig through or contemplate here, the only difference being that this is a more organized metaphor for society as a whole, rather than the dynamic of wealth within a family.
The film is set during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is an unsettling dynamic that hasn’t been fleshed out as much on the big screen yet. It opens with the cast of characters receiving a mysterious box filled with puzzles that, once solved, reveals an invitation to the private island of wacky billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). They all rejoice as it’s slowly revealed they’ve all known each other for years — long before Bron built his empire and his friends got their desserts through him.
Rounding out the cast most impressively is Kathryn Hahn as a sleazy politician, and Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick as a controversial fashionista and her stressed assistant. Also making appearances are Dave Bautista and Madelyn Cline as a brash Twitch streamer and his stunning girlfriend, Leslie Odom Jr. as a scientist and the ever-wonderful and mysterious Janelle Monae as Bron’s former partner and founder of their tech company. This cast carries the movie to the finish line, and another set of actors may not have been able to pull off a story like this with the same force. It was an absolute pleasure to spend two hours with these people — by far the best part of “Glass Onion.”
The story’s very well-developed and the use of a long flashback allows for many misdirections and gaps in the story to be are filled in later. It’s a solid format, one that’s similarly used in the first installment, but is really used as a crutch here. There are two major twists, the first being very natural and the second being quite obvious. The shock value of the first movie isn’t quite there, but it doesn’t seem like it’s intended to be.
Daniel Craig might’ve found his next James Bond-type role as detective Benoit Blanc; he could play him for the next decade and nobody would complain. He’s simply delightful in this role and improves his mannerisms by that 1% that only great actors can find within a recurring character. Oddly enough, his character feels like the closest thing to a real person, even though all the stereotypes presented among the rest of the ensemble definitely exist. Edward Norton comes out of hibernation to play a role very true to his tools. He’s sleazy but confident, erratic but predictable and just flat-out compelling. Very few people could play a character like Miles Bron with the same flair and rhythm. Norton’s an all-time great who should grace the world with his presence more often.
The setting of Bron’s island acts as a character itself in this flick. It’s beautiful, full of billionaire passion projects and sporty decor. It’ll be curious to see if the third film tries to go for the same debonair feel to its location or tones it down. It would be interesting to see a “Knives Out” thriller that’s set in a regular city or town or one that changes location frequently.
The first “Knives Out” is an undeniable classic that’s just gotten better with age since it’s release in 2019. It’s unfair to hold this sequel to the same standard, but we can’t help ourselves. It’s not exactly the same, but it’s close enough and funny enough to be in the same conversation, plus you don’t need to leave your living room to experience it. “Glass Onion” is still a huge achievement.