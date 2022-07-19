After a three year hiatus of "The Umbrella Academy," Abigail Elia reviews the latest season. Season 3 features an alternate timeline with a few new characters. However, Elia writes that the main idea of this season, prepping for doomsday, is anything but an original idea for this show. Amongst the unnecessary subplots, Elia does applaud the LGBTQ+ representation and realism with actor Elliot Page.