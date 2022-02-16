Who isn’t interested in a film about marriage, travel and unknown death? That’s exactly what audiences get with “Death on the Nile,” the new sequel to the 2017 hit movie, “Murder on the Orient Express.”
After their small wedding, Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer) decide to treat their friends and family to a cruise down the Nile River for their honeymoon; however, one passenger soon finds Linnet shot. Now, Detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) has to figure out which passenger has become a murderer.
For those who enjoy a murder mystery, this is right up their alley. Although most murder mysteries have the same general theme of “whodunit,” the motive and intensity of the crimes aren’t always the same, which is what makes these movies exciting. The film harkens back to the storyline of popular 2019 murder mystery “Knives Out” but has many different components. “Death on the Nile” is also set around the late 20s to early 30s, so the characters carry a post-Prohibition attitude.
The costumes are made to parallel the time period: The dresses are modest and glamorous, and the men wear more professional attire, like jackets and bowties, giving off a strong “Great Gatsby” vibe.
What makes “Death on the Nile” more intense than most murder mysteries is that the audience’s theory will change almost every 10 minutes. The writers add specific detail to the point where attention is crucial — the clues can become confusing for viewers as they make mental predictions and try to put the pieces together. It’s one of those films where even the smallest details are major plot points. This helps the audience feel more immersed in the movie.
This is also a remake of the film adaptation of “Death on the Nile.” The original was released in 1973 followed by a sequel in 2004. The three versions of this story are based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel by the same name. Viewers will see many parallels between the original film adaptation and the current version, such as the personalities of each character, the order of events and even their appearances.
In addition to the popular story, producers enlisted a star-studded cast, including Gadot, Hammer, Branagh, Russell Brand, Letitia Wright and others. Each character delivers their role well and helps tell the story with precision and expertise. The writers also added some current concepts into the movie that were frowned upon in the film’s time period — like certain relationships that weren’t acceptable — to switch up the culture and make this version of the story stand out from previous installments.
The one downfall of “Death on the Nile” is its lengthy introduction. It’s understandable that writers want to set up the story, but it takes what feels like one-fourth of the movie to set up the main concept. The writers add some informative establishing scenes, but it felt overwhelming to watch. While context is important to avoid confusion and build tension toward the climax, it felt annoying after a while.
“Death on the Nile” is an intriguing murder mystery. It follows a formula typical in this genre, but it adds a modern twist to the story. The beginning is long and slightly dull, however, it’s an interesting murder case with some unexpected and exciting turns.
