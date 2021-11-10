Editor's Note: This review includes major plot details, so be aware of spoilers ahead.
In the beginning, “Eternals” may have seemed like another action-packed and engaging film with flares of comedy — a great addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
“Eternals” is all that and so much more.
Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao introduces a team of new superheroes to the MCU — the Eternals — in a grandiose yet intimate story with a diverse cast that brings an effortless display of representation to the big screen.
Despite meeting 10 new heroes for the first time in this film, each character receives thorough exploration and easily establishes emotional connections with the audience. Led by Ajak (Salma Hayek), the team includes Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Gilgamesh (Don Lee) and Thena (Angelina Jolie).
Don’t be fooled by the team’s name, however. Though they’ve lived for several thousand years, the Eternals can die — and that’s not even the beginning of the film’s twists.
“Eternals” opens with a narrative prologue explaining how the Eternals were sent to Earth in 5,000 B.C. by Arishem — a Celestial who’s one of several beings responsible for the creation of the universe. Their mission is to protect the planet and its inhabitants from invasive, monstrous creatures called Deviants.
After showing the team’s first fight with the Deviants in Mesopotamia, the movie splits its time between the MCU’s present day, approximately 2024, and flashbacks to the Eternals’ battles through the millennia until they defeat the monsters in the 1500s. Some may feel this creates too much exposition, but these moments provide necessary information to fully understand the team’s mission and how the heroes’ dynamic evolved. After all, the film spans 7,000 years of history with new characters, so some background is required.
In London, a Deviant arrives to attack Sersi, her boyfriend Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington), Sprite and Ikaris, so the Eternals decide to track down the others while Dane stays behind. They’re soon met with tragedy upon arriving at Ajak’s home in South Dakota, where they find her dead.
Ajak’s death was a shock considering heroes rarely die, and even rarer to have it happen so early in the story. However, Hayek still brings depth, empathy and compassion to the complex character through the film’s flashbacks.
From there, the three recruit Kingo, Thena and Gilgamesh — derived from the Mesopotamian demigod with superhuman strength — to join the cause before finding Druig in the Amazon, fighting more Deviants along the way. The creatures evolve and become more dangerous, absorbing Ajak’s healing abilities and Gilgamesh’s strength after draining the life from them.
Like Ajak, Gilgamesh doesn’t have much screen time, though the moments he shares with Thena are heartwarming. Lee’s portrayal shows Gilgamesh’s dedication to her as he protects her from her own violent episodes resulting from her “Mahd Wy’ry” — pronounced “mad weary” — a fictional mental illness caused by too many memories crammed in the brain.
The Eternals head to Chicago to meet Phastos, who has discovered love and a new family with his husband Ben and their son Jack. Meanwhile, the speedster Makkari has been in the Domo, the team’s starship, for years after growing bored of traveling the whole planet. Nevertheless, danger awaits after Sersi communicates with Arishem and learns of the Emergence, which will destroy Earth and birth a new Celestial, Tiamut — taking inspiration from Mesopotamian mythology and its goddess of the sea and chaos. Ajak was aware of these details and confided in another Eternal, but they were loyal to Arishem and betrayed her in a gut-wrenching sequence.
Here, Zhao shows her strength in fostering tight, powerful relationships between characters and the audience. It’s even more profound when the film undertakes such a massive scope.
Arishem’s load of information is admittedly convoluted with too many details for this review. Still, it fills in gaps for the audience and remains a critical piece of the puzzle, just like the flashbacks.
The group splinters after the revelations, fighting each other while also taking on the last of the Deviants and saving the planet. In the end, the remaining Eternals share their cosmic energy and power Sersi enough to use her transfiguration abilities and turn the awakening Tiamut to stone in the Indian Ocean, thus stopping the Emergence.
Sersi’s instrumental part in the finale was unforeseen, yet it’s a welcome change from the typical strongman leader that Ikaris could’ve easily become. Chan and Madden’s chemistry as the two Eternals was strong and made for compelling drama as the plot unfolded, though Druig and Makkari’s budding romance felt more organic and believable.
The turned Eternal’s role as a villain was absolutely unexpected, and the actor’s performance was equally convincing with their admirable ability to turn on a dime from an ally to an adversary.
Stories like these, of superpowered beings working to stop world-ending events, can become repetitive. Stunning visual effects and cinematography with scenes shot on location, epic plot twists and fantastic acting — both comedic and dramatic — make “Eternals” stand out as something new and fresh. These kinds of surprises and special touches kept an expansive film from feeling too long, as there was always something to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Its mid- and post-credits scenes teased potential for more exciting stories.
While “Black Widow” launched the MCU’s fourth phase, “Eternals” was promoted as the start of a new era for the franchise, which couldn’t be more true. In terms of representation in the future of the MCU, the film certainly signals a turning point for the films beyond the groundbreaking “Black Panther” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” “Eternals” gives a fuller look at who can be a hero with its spectacular cast and director. It’s incredible to see the first gay superhero in the MCU, Phastos, the first deaf superhero, Makkari, and several Black and Asian heroes saving the day, and it doesn’t feel forced.
Instead, the film’s diversity comes as a natural expression of the world and the MCU’s audiences. If “Eternals” is any indicator, the future of the MCU is looking to be a brighter one full of more inclusive stories for fans of all kinds to enjoy.
