Although there isn’t much to drive the plot forward in the latest episode of “The Mandalorian,” a deeper insight that explores the background of characters helps viewers empathize with their motivations.
The scene opens with the covert of Mandalorians training in hand-to-hand combat. Seeing the different colored designs of each individual Mandalorian is more visually appealing compared to when the group was shown in season one when they had darker and dull color palettes. It also makes it more apparent that the covert’s made up of different houses or lineages.
One confusing part of the training scene is when some of them are firing ammunition out into an ocean. If anything, it seemed like a waste of ammunition for a group with limited resources hiding out on a deserted planet, so I wished there was a visible target.
Later on, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) grabs Grogu to practice with other foundlings in hopes of learning the Ways of Mand’alor. Grogu goes head-on using training darts with another foundling, the same one reciting the creed in the season’s first episode. Initially, Grogu loses the first two rounds, failing to replicate the training he had with Luke Skywalker. This was a nice way to show Grogu still has doubts about revealing his Jedi roots in front of others besides Din and Luke.
Only by Din’s encouragement does Grogu easily dodge his opponent’s darts and fires three of his own darts right into the foundling’s chest. Maybe it’s because he did so well as Joel in “The Last of Us,” but Pascal does a great job acting as a fatherly figure to Grogu. Even if we don’t see his facial expressions, just the warm tone in his voice is enough reassurance to motivate Grogu. Pascal’s interaction is responsible for 50% of the reason why Grogu feels like a real character and not an animatronic puppet.
In the next scene, a dragon-like creature descends upon the covert, snatches the foundling and flies away with the Mandalorians chasing it back to its lair. I have to commend this season for exposing various types of beasts in the Star Wars universe with such realistic and complex designs for a TV series. It’s moments like these that remind viewers that Stars Wars isn’t just sci-fi but also fantasy.
The Mandalorians’ jetpacks run out of fuel and are halted, then Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) whooshes past them in her ship in a beautiful silhouette shot of her flying after the beast into the sunset.
After a bit of reconnaissance, Bo-Katan takes a hunting party of other Mandalorians while Grogu remains with the Armorer (Emily Swallow) back in the forge. She tells Grogu, “The forge is the heart of Mandalorian Culture where just as they shape the Mandalorian, they shape themselves.” The writing in this scene creates a perfect metaphor in comparing the refinement of ores to Mandalorians overcoming their weaknesses through trials.
Similar to Din in the first season, viewers finally get to see a flashback of Grogu’s past. As he’s reminiscing and the camera focuses on his face, the puppeteers do an excellent job animating Grogu’s expressions to become glum and depressed as his ears droop low and his eyes stare at the ground.
The next scene transitions to when Grogu was back in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant being defended by a few Jedi from clone troopers. It’s a pleasant surprise to see the clone troopers have practical suits instead of CGI as it looks better and makes their presence more impactful as a threat to the Jedi. Furthermore, it’s nice to see continuity as the clone troopers storming the Jedi temple are the 501st, the very same clones by Anakin’s side in “Revenge of the Sith.”
As the rest of his protectors are shot down, Grogu escapes in an elevator and faces another Jedi named Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best). Not only was it impressive to see Kelleran take out the clone troopers with two lightsabers, but it was heartwarming and almost tear-jerking to see Best back in the Star Wars universe.
Best’s first role in the Star Wars franchise was as Jar Jar Binks, an infamous character who many fans found to be annoying, so the actor received a lot of backlash and hate for his role, which led himto the verge of suicide. There isn’t any sweeter comeback than for him to play as a dual-lightsaber-wielding Jedi protecting Grogu on his own.
We see Bo-Katan leading the hunt on foot to spare fuel and prevent any noise that might disclose their presence. No one questions her plan and she’s even ben recognized as the leader of the party. As it’s clear she can wield the Darksaber with ease and lead Mandalorians without anyone doubting her, viewers can speculate that she would be the best fit to lead the Mandalorians to reclaim their lost home world.
As the party reaches the nest, Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletch) enters without making sure it’s safe as he states that the foundling, Ragnar (Wesley Kimmel), is his son. He’s startled by the creature’s hatchlings, alerting the dragon of their presence.
Vizsla is a strict and calculated Mandalorian who usually never lets his emotions get the better of him, so it was interesting to see an urgent side to him when a member of his family was in peril. In fact, the Mandalorians are known for being powerful warriors who focus on strength above all else, and it might not be apparent to viewers that family bonds are just as important to the creed.
After the Mandalorians subdue the dragon in the ocean where it gets eaten up by a giant sea monster and rescue Ragnar, Bo-Katan gets a replacement armor piece for her shoulder where she asks the Armorer to have a signet of the Mythosaur placed upon the piece.
For the first time, Bo-Katan confesses to the Armorer about the legendary beast hiding beneath the Living Waters. The Armorer responds that she will see many things if she chooses to walk the Way of the Mand’alor. Again, it seems like this season’s setting up Bo-Katan to be the figurehead of the Mandalorians.
This episode had great visuals for both the Mandalorians and the designs for the creatures. When both quantity and quality exceed expectations with the different visual elements, each episode feels unique.
Beneath the impressive visuals, this episode also did well in bringing out emotions of pity and compassion as viewers explore deeper within Grogu’s past and what the Mandalorians stand up for. It adds depth to these characters who started off one-dimensional or even as gimmicks. Although there’s yet to be a clear picture of what the main plot of this season is, the episodes are doing a great job of maintaining the viewers’ interest in both the characters and lore.