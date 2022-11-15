Since the release of “Stranger Things” all the way back in 2016, Millie Bobby Brown has done nothing but grow her fame. This makes it hard to remember that she’s still only 18 years old and has only led a handful of films. Of those few, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is her biggest hit by far. But, her most quality projects outside of Hawkins, Indiana have to be the “Enola Holmes” films. With the new installment of the franchise, it’s now safe to say that Brown, and her co-star Henry Cavill, will keep the “Sherlock” fandom happy for the foreseeable future.
“Enola Holmes 2” succeeds by keeping the same tone as previous adaptations of the detective genre, mainly the T.V. show “Sherlock” that starred Benedict Cumberbatch and the “Sherlock Holmes” film series featuring Robert Downey Jr. However, this movie surpasses its predecessors with its cinematography. London’s beautifully illustrated, And the film gives a great feel of the Victorian era down to the smallest details, even down to the handwriting and accents. It has a very professional feel but still finds a way to keep it light without appearing as satire. Additionally, the dialogue is incredibly witty and smooth. This movie’s improved by its performers, but the production and writing keep it afloat.
One thing that shocked me about this movie was the abundance of well-made action sequences and the convincing fighting ability of the main characters. In one scene, in which Enola’s rescued from prison by her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) and mentor Edith (Susan Wokoma), there’s a long, intense horse-carriage chase that’s absolutely magnificent. It blends quick remarks with clever gadgets to create a joyful vibe.
The mystery that Enola stumbles upon feels fresh and unfolds at a good pace. There’s little downtime to be filled by subplots because the main story has so many twists and turns. The subplot that’s given the most action is Holmes’ love interest, the young Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Patridge). He was the love interest of the first installment, and at the beginning of this one, we find Enola quite infatuated with him. He’s not given much to do until he joins in on the mystery and helps out briefly.
As was the case in the first movie, Henry Cavill is a great fit for Sherlock Holmes. He’s the clear second lead but isn’t in the movie nearly as much as Brown. In his relatively scarce scenes, he nails the many Sherlock tropes he’s tasked with portraying. He’s more subdued than Cumberbatch and Downey Jr. were in their iterations, but it works well given his role is less substantial. It’s also not a coincidence that both Cavill and Brown have very popular Netflix shows — “The Witcher” for Cavill — and find themselves in these movies together. Whoever came up with the idea to put these two must-see performers on screen side by side deserves a raise.
Since the quality of “Enola Holmes 2” is so high, it gets away with using huge cliches. It seems as though everything good about previous Sherlock Holmes projects can be found in this one. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but fans familiar with the history will feel it’s less original than it seems. The themes of the movie are also very obvious. There’s not much subtlety in its message, which plays well with a younger audience, but can feel a little preachy at times. It’s still very well-intended, however.
“Enola Holmes” is a fun, surprisingly fresh take on the Sherlock story. Brown and Cavill, along with most of the supporting players, give very good performances. A third movie has yet to be confirmed by Netflix, but it should be. There are plenty more mysteries for Enola Holmes to solve.
