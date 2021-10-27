Slated for release on Dec. 18, 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic until its final U.S. release date of Oct. 22, “Dune” has long been anticipated by science fiction fans and the general public alike.
Adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 groundbreaking science-fiction novel of the same name, the book isn’t for the faint of heart.
After reading “Dune” for a second time this past summer, I didn’t know what to expect walking into the buzzing theater, which advertises a “powerful sensory experience,” according to AMC’s website. I was certain of one thing from the very first scene, though: “Dune” is meant for the big screen.
Afflicted by prescient dreams of dubious origin, teenager Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) must leave his water-rich homeworld of Caladan to the desert planet Arrakis, colloquially known as Dune. He accompanies his parents — the respected Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) — the Dukes concubine partner and a member of the secretive Bene Gesserit sisterhood, which is ordered by an emperor presiding over a archaic and intergalactic feudal order
A perilous desert planet rendered uninhabitable because of its harsh climate and lack of water, Arrakis has a great deal of importance as the home of the only known source of “spice,” a prophetic drug which enables interstellar travel. Arrakis is also home to an indigenous people known as the Fremen, who are secretive in their ways and have deep familial connections to the planet.
House Harkonnen, the former colonizers of Arrakis led by the grossly repugnant and scheming Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), seek to destroy House Atreides. After facing betrayal and tragedy, Paul must flee into the desert with his mother to seek the help of the Fremen while also grappling with his own mesianic destiny.
Denis Villeneuve, director of “Dune,” has a propensity for captivating audiences, with a prime example being his 2016 hit, “Arrival.” But with “Dune,” Villeneuve accomplishes the unimaginable, transporting the audience into the immeasurable breadth of the world Frank Herbert created with clarity and brilliance.
A captivating saga with mind-boggling visuals and music by composer Hans Zimmer to match, “Dune” won’t disappoint those looking for an immersive post-COVID-19 movie experience. The sheerscale of “Dune”rivals Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and James Cameron’s “Avatar,” with riveting visuals and musical detail.
In one scene, when the Atreides clan finally lands on Arrakis, impressive legions of ships are seen descending on the hot and blistering planet, creating an otherworldly picture augmented by the men wearing futuristic looking armor. Lady Jessica in Arabic-looking garbs of bright orange and gold creates a striking but impressive contrast.
Alien-like music accompanies this scene, with a jarring bagpipe-like instrument announcing the arrival of the Atreides and adding to the scene’s alien ambience.
Sticking closely to the book, the movie manages to capture details recognizable for those who’ve read it while still making it followable for those who have not. One such detail is when Paul and Lady Jessica, trekking the barren but impressive landscape of Dune, see a tiny desert mouse known as Muad'Dib to the Fremen, hinting at Paul’s future with the Fremen and a clear allusion to the book.
The story, a hero’s arc with byzantine intrigue and politics, mysticism, bedouin influence and ecological constraints, seems to have something for everyone. Besides its eclectic influences, “Dune” has a star-studded cast to match the calibre of its narrative.
Well-cast to play his role, Chalamet compellingly displays Paul Atreides’ character arc from a cloistered teenager to his ascendance into a role requiring grit and strength. Ferguson, cast as Paul’s mother Lady Jessica, plays her emotive character with the nuances required for her role as Paul's mother but also as his teacher and right-hand counselor.
Supporting them are a set of talented actors and actresses, including Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, epitomizing that archetype of a noble ruler and family man befallen by tragedy, and Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, a swaggering soldier and faithful Atriedes retainer, bringing some levity to an otherwise serious movie.
Much buzz has surrounded Zendaya’s role in the film, with one AMC Tysons Corner moviegoer, Annie Koehler, saying, “I was expecting great things” from her. Koehler also expressed disappointment that the actress only appeared briefly in a prologue to the main story and near the end. Despite Zendaya’s minimal role in the first film, though, she’s well-situated to play Chani, a fierce Fremen warrior tied to Paul’s unknown future.
The end of the movie roughly lines up with the middle of Herbert’s book, leaving audiences to wonder about Paul's destiny with the Freman and the fate of Arrakis. Legendary Entertainment has confirmed that “Dune” part 2 is now greenlit for production, announcing in a tweet that “we’re excited to continue the journey!”
For first-time watchers, the only place to get the full saga experience of “Dune” is in a movie theater, which is guaranteed to thrill the audience. “Dune’s” innate ability to create an otherworldly experience is well worth your time.
