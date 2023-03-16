Ever since it was teased that Din (Pedro Pascal) would have to travel to Mandalore to regain his honor as a Mandalorian, there was much anticipation for what the war-torn Mandalore would look like and what sort of secrets are left hiding beneath the planet’s surface.
In episode 2, one familiar companion joins our duo that fans might not recognize is R5-D4, who was originally sold to Luke Skywalker before breaking down in “A New Hope.” Sold to Din as a replacement for IG-11, R5 is a timid droid, though is just as animated as the likes of R2-D2 and Chopper. In a way, R5 and Grogu are alike in how they both show a lot of emotions without saying much.
As the group flies through the stormy atmosphere, the scene clears up to a beautiful yet dreadful first look at Mandalore after its destruction by the Empire. The low ominous music in the background emphasizes the grim nature of the planet. The entirety of the planet is devoid of color with only the sunlight giving away the sharp details of the planet’s surface. With the blackened craters and dark, jagged shards of crystal jutting out from the ground, one would never guess how Mandalore used to be a luscious, green planet.
As Din travels in a cave, he comes to a cliff overlooking the city of Sundari, which appears breathtaking, almost like the ruins of a lost temple. The show does a great job replicating the box-like cityscapes from the “Clone Wars” animated series in a live-action format.
Soon, Alamites, humanoid monsters covered with white fur and tusks protruding from their mouths, ambush Din. While all the special effects have been great in the show, it’s nice to see practical effects being used with the Alamites with actors wearing real suits with a lot of makeup and props to make the monsters just as detailed as when using CGI.
Din unsheathes the Darksaber to fend off the Alamites, and Pedro Pascal uses slow, heavy movements while wielding the blade to show how Din hasn’t fully mastered the weapon. He grips the Darksaber with two hands as he has to force all his strength in every strike, which makes it seem like the blade is the one in control. Just as a lightsaber, the Darksaber contains a kyber crystal that ignites the blade in which the wielder must channel all their essence into it to create a bond with one another.
“Energy constantly flows through the crystal. You aren’t fighting with a simple blade so much as directing a current of power. Your thoughts, your actions—they flow through the crystal as well and become part of the blade.” – Kanan Jarrus, Star Wars Rebels
Later on, as Din and Grogu explore further underneath the city, Din gets captured by a giant mechanical crab with a unique design reminiscent of the Machines in “The Matrix.” So, it’s up to Grogu to get back to the ship and seek out aid from Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff).
As Bo-Katan and Grogu fly into Mandalore, we, instead, see another destroyed city that’s more breathtaking than Sundari with an intrinsic layout of different columns and architecture that shape the city to look beautiful, even in ruins. The lighting in this shot alone makes it majestic. It looks like the shadows are enveloping the city like a hand, and in contrast, as the light shines through the clouds, it highlights the complexity of the various structures creating a dome-like anatomy.
When the two are ambushed by Alamites, Sackhoff demonstrates impressive hand-to-hand combat choreography as she swiftly handles the group with ease. Later on, she briefly wields the Darksaber while trying to free Din. Sackhoff contrasts Bo-Katan’s combat to Din’s awkward stance with the blade, as she has no problem wielding the saber with one hand and makes precise movements while slashing her enemy down.
As the three finally reach the mines of the Living Water, Din strips off his cape and jetpack and starts reciting the Mandalorian creed as he walks deeper within the waters. The music starts to pick up — it’s almost awe-inspiring — as if he’s getting baptized and expecting a miracle to happen next. But then he gets submerged within and Bo-Katan dives all the way to the bottom floor to retrieve Din. While she flies back up to the surface, her light catches a giant beast with tusks hidden away beneath the waters: It’s a Mythosaur, the great beast that Mandalore the Great had eradicated and managed to unify Mandalorians under a single banner. One can’t help but wonder if in the future Din or Bo-Katan will do the same to take back Mandalore.
This episode does a lot to scratch the surface of the history and lore of Mandalore, featuring impressive complex ruins in which viewers can’t help but perceive both dreadful and imposing feelings of the derelict planet. Seeing the two strikingly different Mandalorians of Bo-Katan and Din explore and uncover the mysteries beneath Mandalore, it’ll be exciting to see how the two will reclaim the planet and bring back glory for the Mandalorians.