“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is filled with action and sacrifice but minimal comedy. For a project packed with well-known and talented actors, the acting was monotonous. The few redeeming qualities are the exceptional special effects and interesting story line. I was unimpressed by the first third of the movie, but as it progressed, I became more engaged and felt truly attached to the characters by the end.
The Movie begins with a telling of the cliche yet endearing tale of the adventurous life of Edgin (Chris Pine) and how the course of his life turned sour after angering one-too-many people. Within the first few minutes of the movie, we learn that Edgin’s wife is dead, soon after giving birth to a baby, because a red wizard sought revenge on Edgin and his family.
Edgin used to be a Harper, someone who fights against tyranny and corruption. He becomes desperate and steals gold from a red wizard he’s captured, but red wizards mark their gold and are able to track it back to Edgin’s home, where they found his wife. Edgin’s baby, Kira, was left untouched and now his mission in life is to protect her. Edgin soon leaves the life he had, which was filled with righting wrongs and protecting people, to start a new life as a thief. Through his thievery, he befriends Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), Simon (Justice Smith) and Forge (Hugh Grant). For a movie stacked with well-known, talented performers, the acting at times felt cringey and forced.
Bradley Cooper and Regé-Jean Page make small guest appearances, but even the cameos of two notable actors couldn’t help this movie.
Cooper plays Holga’s husband, Marlamin, who’s significantly smaller in scale compared to Rodriquez. He has only a few minutes of screen time but adds a glimpse of comedy this movie desperately needs more of.
Page plays Xenk Yendar, who helps Edgin and his friends retrieve a helmet that helps reunite Kira and Edgin later on. His character reminds Edgin of his morals and that, sometimes, the right thing to do isn’t the most appealing, but the most rewarding. He teaches the other characters what’s truly important by reminding them, at the end of the day, all you have are the people around you, not physical possessions.
This role’s a nice contrast to the heartthrob Duke Page plays in Bridgerton and gives the movie one of its only comedic scenes when an obese dragon tries to capture and devour Xenk, Edgin and the rest of their group.
The main storyline emerges when Forge backstabs Edgin and Holga by leading them to a rigged heist, where they get captured and eventually imprisoned. Edgin’s daughter, Kira (Chloe Coleman), is placed with Forge and lives with him for the next two years. Their dynamic is presented to the audience as a father and daughter, but because they’ve only known each other for two years and their relationship is based on lies, it was unrealistic and unbelievable. Grant and Coleman couldn’t create a connection that told the audience they cared about one another, so I quickly lost interest.
After Edgin and Holga break out of jail, they find Simon, who introduces them to Doric (Sophia Lillis), a shapeshifter. They create a plan to rescue Kira from Forge, who’s now teamed up with a witch (Daisy Head), who’s secretly planning on wiping out the population of an entire city. This plot point is given too much anticipation in the film when, in reality, this event is given 30 seconds of screen time and is foiled by Edgin and his partners.
At moments, I found myself jumping in my seat due to Head’s ability to easily invoke fear in the audience through her perfected and spine-chilling voice, facial movements and hand motions when casting spells.
The last 30 minutes of the movie are the most captivating. Chloe Coleman’s character finds herself having to redefine family and leaves behind the people she loves. She performs exceptionally well for being so young. When the only person who’s been a stable presence in her life, Forge, leaves her behind when danger arises, she has to reconcile with her actual father, Edgin, and save the town she grew up in from Sofinia.
At the very end of the movie, the audience is reminded of how strong the bond of chosen family can be when Edgin has to decide between reviving Holga or his wife with a tablet. That was the main goal of the heist that landed everyone in prison at the beginning of the movie. He chooses Holga and the movie ends with the thieves, despite Forge, who finds himself in prison for conspiring with a witch who tried to kill hundreds of people.
For the majority of the film, it felt as if I was watching a Walmart version of “Game of Thrones.”
For a movie packed with actors who’ve been in serious projects, the performances were average — if not below — and left me wanting so much more. My expectations had to be lowered early on in the movie and were never brought up again. I did appreciate the dedication to accuracy regarding Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) terminology, although I wanted a clearer connection to the game. The occupations of various characters aligned with terms from D&D itself, like Edgin being a Harper and Xenx being a Paladin.
The D&D fan base will most likely be disappointed by the lack of realism, but pleasantly surprised by the visual effects and costumes. If the movie hadn’t been advertised as heavily related to the well-known fantasy tabletop and roleplaying game, then I wouldn't be as disappointed. This movie had expectations to live up to, and unfortunately, it didn’t deliver.
The movie was saved by the family dynamic between the thieves and the fact each character’s drastically different from one another, but they can find a place for themselves within the group. The acting was disappointing, but the movie made for an evening spent watching a lighthearted and silly story, which can be refreshing.