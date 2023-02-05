Released 15 years ago, Dead Space is a sci-fi horror survival game that became an iconic series within its genre, quickly becoming a fan favorite series among other well-known titles such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill.
After the disappointing release of Dead Space 3 (2013), fans were excited when Motive, the original studio that helmed the first game in the series, announced a remake of the original title. Like any other remake, the question remains whether or not the new Dead Space will be a justified revolutionary title as its predecessor was or if it's just an unnecessary cash grab.
The first major change in the remake is the main protagonist, Isaac Clarke, has dialogue voiced by Gunner Wright, the same actor who portrayed Isaac in the original sequels. This opens up new character interactions and dialogue while maintaining the horror atmosphere and flow of the gameplay. All characters have been remodeled to look like their voice actors with realistic facial animations.
Some major improvements the remake has over the original are the reworked lighting and graphics. Textures have finer details to show the intricate designs of the ship and Isaac’s suit; whereas in the original, textures looked flat and seemingly made from the same element.
The Necromorphs retain much of their original models but have been reworked to show off bits of armor and clothing stuck to their bodies to emphasize that these monsters aren’t aliens but closer to zombies that were the old crewmates of the Ishimura.
A new detail on the Necromorphs is they now have different layers of flesh to allow players to analyze their weak points. This emphasizes the point at the core of the gameplay: it isn’t to go for the head or upper body, like so many other survival shooters, but to weaken and slow down the enemy to conserve resources.
Lighting is also a major improvement that brings out the finer details of the environment. Explosions and electrical sparks look more realistic and make killing the Necromorphs more brutal. The environments have been made darker, which creates more tension as players have to rely on the small flashlight at the end of their weapons to illuminate a sliver of their path forward.
Aside from technical improvements, the Dead Space Remake provides various gameplay and traversal changes that were lackluster in the original title.
Originally, chapter progression was handled as a linear process where players would travel in a tram system and would travel to different parts of the Ishimura. However, the entirety of the ship has been transformed for a consistent experience allowing players to backtrack and tackle new side objectives that provide more insight into the lore and events leading up to Isaac crash landing into the Ishimura. The seamless exploration also provides a one-cut experience that never brings the players out of gameplay with smooth transitions from cinematics and no loading screens, similar to God of War (2018).
Another traversal method that’s been drastically altered is the zero-gravity movement. Before, players would have to stop, point and click for Isaac to jump from one location to the other, which was very frustrating as it takes away tension. The remake takes inspiration from Dead Space 2 where Isaac is given propulsion thrusters, allowing him to freely fly around in zero gravity.
The horrendous asteroid section where Isaac sat in a turret and fired off oncoming asteroids has been changed for a more streamlined experience where players are kept in the action and have to manually turn on auto turrets from outside of the ships while defending themselves.
Weapon progression and abilities have been changed to encourage players to experiment with the various arsenals they come across.
Originally, players would find new weapons in the shop as they progressed through the story. Now, players would naturally find new weapons in the environment or from fallen corpses. A few weapons have been given an overhaul to make them more useful. The pulse rifle’s alternate rapid fire has been ditched for a proximity mine launcher which is great for crowd control or quick getaways. The contact beam now fires a quick continuous beam instead of having to be slowly charged up.
One new major feature that Motive Studios has created for the remake is the Intensity Director that dynamically adjusts the players’ path, which means each individual playthrough is different from the other. Everything from the Necromorphs’ spawns and behaviors to environmental effects relies on Isaac’s stress levels and provides an immersive experience that always keeps an unsettling overtone.
Everything that the original Dead Space did to revolutionize the survival horror genre, this new remake did better and even filled in the gaps that the original was criticized for. The graphical and lighting feats provide realistic textures that improve the overall aesthetics of the game. Changes in exploration and gameplay provide players with new incentives to experiment with their playstyle while always staying within the gameplay loop.
Players are kept in an unnerving state, as there’s never a moment of comfort with this new system that analyzes players’ behavior and movement. The remake successfully manages to perfect the original game with new and improved features while bringing a new sense of fear that third-person horror games have never achieved before.