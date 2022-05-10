A famous “Saturday Night Live” star brings his original yet crude comedy to Netflix.
David Spade’s newest special, “David Spade: Nothing Personal,” was released on Tuesday, April 26. It’s a stand-up show he performed in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The special was more mature than other Netflix specials and almost similar to Kevin Hart’s comedy; however, it’s definitely one that triggers laughter.
Spade deals out jokes continuously, even as he’s getting ready to do his routine. This was featured in a decent-sized theater, but it was small enough for him to interact with the audience. As he welcomes everyone to his show, he acknowledges the crowd in the balcony, which makes up about half the audience, and thanks them for coming for half price. He’s nonchalant and doesn’t go over the top on the set up or introduction to make it more professional, even though he’s a professional comedian. This makes viewers feel like they’re sitting in a lounge or bar with a group of friends listening to a buddy tell funny stories.
Spade then moves onto talking about the pandemic. Many comedians are using the pandemic in their routine, but he makes it more personal and opinionated. He goes into his experience during the lockdown, how he reacted to the vaccine announcement and even roasts some people who were heavily invested in the process of the country’s recovery. Spade repeatedly mentions how badly he wanted restaurants to open again and hated how long it took. It’s a laugh-out-loud moment that gets somewhat political, but he doesn’t dig into that realm.
Some other moments throughout the show were also relatable. He tells a story about him reading an article online and transitions into a rant on the silly clickbait article. It’s a common experience, so it’s great to hear a professional comedian like Spade joke about the concept. He also talks about the struggles of going to the doctor, which transitions into weight, body image and self-deprecating jokes.
One thing Spade’s known for is his relationship with Adam Sandler. They were on “Saturday Night Live” together and would occasionally work on movies together like “Grown Ups.” He confesses that he sometimes uses his friendship with Sandler as an advantage to get what he wants on the set of a production from Happy Madison, Sandler’s company.
One of his more recent jobs was being on “Bachelor in Paradise.” He says it was great, but the house he was staying in was terrifying. This segment didn’t have the same amount of unforgettable jokes compared to other moments. Instead, it was more like a storytelling session with a few chuckles.
Spade is explicit at times. He spends a good amount of time on crass humor. It starts with him talking about how to properly take specific inappropriate pictures to impress a woman. It’s funny, but gets a little graphic with some of the details. It was similar to Hart’s “Irresponsible” special when he reviews what to do if your kids walk in on you and your significant other. Spade then talks about some of his own sexual experiences. Again, it was funny, but gets into the realm of “too much information.”
Along with roasting people who are associated with the pandemic, he also takes some shots at stars like Sylvester Stallone and Caitlyn Jenner. He brings up an intimate rumor about Stallone and says Jenner should’ve changed her name to something that sounds older.
“Nothing Personal” has some unforgettable moments but occasionally falls a little flat. It also feels like a mini roast session within a comedy show, which not many comedians do. For those interested in a crude and casual comedy show, this is a good choice.
