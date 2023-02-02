“You People” has a lot of ideas and a lot of comedy, but not enough connective tissue to put it all together in a meaningful way.
The plot is simple: Ezra (Jonah Hill) and Amira (Lauren London) fall in love despite being from different cultural backgrounds. Ezra and his family are white and Jewish, and Amira’s family is Muslim and Black. They want to get married, but their parents’ disapproval of their partner makes life a lot more complicated. Ezra must win the approval of stubborn father Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and London must navigate through the treacherous ideology of Ezra’s mother, Shelly (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).
Hill is wildly funny in this movie. His delivery and image have evolved so much over time and he’s in a great place right now. He’s become such a well-respected icon at this point that anything he does will gain some positive attention. He’s also genuine enough to keep the love story cute. He’s given most of the best lines — along with Murphy — and a lot of the supporting cast is left to set him up. The best one might be when Ezra accidentally mistakes Amira for an Uber driver and casually spits “I know this seems like a racism, but it’s not.”
It’s not just Hill who’s hilarious though. Top to bottom, this cast has great comedic timing and they chew their lines as much as they’re able. Some of this act is necessary because the dialogue is so meaty; there are mainstream popular culture references and political jargon throughout. But, everyone does their best to maintain a sense of reality. London, mostly of Instagram fame, may have had her breakthrough in this movie. She’s a budding romantic actor, and her comedy style could be very successful.
Two other comedy legends also stand out here. Murphy and Louis-Dreyfus have plenty of fun with the concepts presented here, but the script isn’t clever enough to give them more dimension than meets the eye. They’re both very boldly and plainly stated characters, only avoiding becoming absolutely unbearable because of the stars who play them and give them so much grandeur. The results are very mixed. There are times, most notably when Amira first meets Ezra’s parents, where the performances are intentionally unbearable. There are others where it’s wholesome, if not a little cheesy.
This movie isn’t without some great flaws. For starters, there’s way too much attention given to transition cards and music. It feels like every single scene switch involves a ten-second montage with a rap sample plastered over it, as a television show would do. It heavily disrupts the flow of the story and also contributes to the already long runtime of the film, which falls just under two hours. There’s also a pull between the two genres this film attempts: romantic comedy and social commentary. There isn’t a strong enough pull to either. It would work better as a straight romantic comedy, with heavy draws to social commentary, but it can’t separate the two simply based on the content of the plot.
Because of that, this movie is anything but subtle. It could use a little less directness and more situational comedy without verbal callouts to the points it wants the viewer to see. For example, Murphy’s character is introduced with him wearing a “Fred Hampton was killed” T-shirt. There are many lines that don’t even try to disguise the message, which feels a little lazy. The movie is flat-out preachy about the things it has to say, even though many of its points are actually very well-guided and smart. It’s hard to see people talking like this in real life, and many of the casual conversations feel more like televised debates. One way they get around this is by using Ezra’s Podcasting job to monologue about issues more naturally.
If you went back in time and showed someone from 2009 this movie, they would get less than 10% of it. Whether this plays to the movie’s benefit is debatable. Every reference is a reminder of the time period, sometimes to an annoying degree. We get it — young people use Uber and Zillow. It just seems to take away from the subject matter, but there’s the occasional genius commentary on a modern phenomenon, which creates the balance.
Above all else, “You People” is an entertaining movie with very entertaining people. The commentary is very in-your-face, the love story’s pushed aside and sometimes it plays more like a music video with scenes in between, but if you can look past all that, it’s a fun time. If you like your opinions tested and poked at and you like popular culture, this is the perfect time-killer movie for personal viewing.
