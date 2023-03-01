It may not be the most thought-provoking film ever, but “Cocaine Bear” succeeds in telling a story we didn’t know we needed. A story of a bear on copious amounts of cocaine.
In what is very loosely based on a true story, drug smuggling goes wrong and leaves millions of dollars of cocaine in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. A group of criminals must recover the asset and a cop is determined to stop them. Meanwhile, two kids, a worried mother, a park ranger, a gang of teenagers and some tourists find themselves in the forest for various reasons. Little do they all know that an apex predator lies before them. And he’s very, very high. What ensues is a wild ride involving — you guessed it — a bear on cocaine. Did I mention this movie is about a bear on cocaine?
A project like this is incredibly unique, especially for 2023. Very few movies with such an off-the-wall premise could be given the green light, much less succeed at the box office. Barring a huge drop off in sales, “Cocaine Bear” could continue to pave the way for original, non-franchise storytelling. This has to be considered a huge win for director Elizabeth Banks.
Surprisingly, the biggest gripe I have with this movie is that it doesn’t spend enough time with the bear. We never actually see the fateful moment when it finds and ingests the drugs; we only get the aftermath. What fills that time is a boatload of undeveloped characters who, while very funny, are not as fun as the charades of Cocaine Bear that we could’ve gotten instead.
There are still some standouts, however. Alden Ehrenreich and O’Shea Jackson Jr. have great chemistry as they hunt down the missing product. Ehrenreich shows off his range and serves as the emotional center of the movie, while Jackson Jr. handles most of the physical comedy. Additionally, child actors Brooklynn Prince and Christian Convery are hilarious. Of course, finally, the late great Ray Liotta steals the show in his brief but action-packed appearance. That being said, none of the characters are fleshed out enough to become great or even notable. Everybody gets a moment in the spotlight, but it never feels like they deserve to be anything more than filler for the bear.
The violence and gore in “Cocaine Bear” are simply awesome. Banks uses horror cliches, such as the foolish kids and the hapless park ranger, to give hints about who’s going to get it. In the opening scene, where two foreign tourists encounter the bear, it almost feels like satire with how predictable it can be. But, it works to its advantage because you never want to root for anyone but the bear.
It’s made very clear early on that this bear, while aggressive, has one ultimate motive: do more cocaine. This lowers the stakes a bit when it comes to who’s going to make it out alive. For this reason, this movie works less and less as a horror film as it progresses. By the middle of the movie, the bear isn’t scary. It’s actually used for comedic effect.
This movie isn’t going to blow your mind, make you question anything about yourself, or even scare you. What it will do is make you laugh, and probably grimace. It’s a huge swing that simultaneously plays it very safe, and for that reason, it doesn’t totally work. However, it might just be good enough to warrant a single viewing.