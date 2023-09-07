DISCLAIMER (9/6/23 10:22 p.m.): The following review features spoilers for the "Can't Feel at Home" production.
Just as the ambient glow of the fireplace enveloped the singing ensemble, the light of the families forced off their land will never go out for as long as this art is shown.
“Can’t Feel at Home,” an original play by Dr. John Glick — adapted and directed by Stanley Swartz — returned Aug. 31 for its third production at the Court Square Theater by popular demand, according to the theater’s website. The play follows the story of families displaced from the Blue Ridge Mountains for construction of the Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive during the Great Depression.
Based on oral history — some of which Glick received while caring for the displaced people — and court documents, “Can’t Feel at Home” highlights the importance of family and faith through its focus on the Lamm family between 1934-36.
Right before the play begins, a musical accompaniment made up of a guitar player, a fiddler, a washboarder and a vocalist set the tone. As people took their seats, those on stage and in the audience sang a variation of “Amazing Grace.” At this point, the gap between viewers and actors was closed to make way for an authentic production, filled with early 20th century-based costumes and Appalachian jargon.
The production opened with a fireplace prop at the center of the stage, as well as a chair and a table on the side. Farther toward the left stage exit were two chairs facing the audience. In Scene 1, Grandma Zeta Lamm (Ryan Woolsey) and granddaughter Heather Glick (Isabelle Beyeler) discuss a family heirloom quilt and a dress Zeta made when she was young.
As Heather asks more about the artifacts and the family’s history, Grandma Zeta begins a retelling of their family’s displacement. In the retelling, which is performed in scenes throughout the production, Grandma Zeta is played as a child (Virginia Tompkins).
In most respects, Zeta’s retelling is a tragedy; however, the actors depicted the family’s displacement with musical tradition, humor and faith that the audience would fall into the connections of these portrayals, bringing light upon the dark content.
The small band that begins the production recurs throughout the play. Live instrumentation, a feat for theater and played by the same small group, adds an authenticity that draws the audience in and has them singing from their seats again.
The play features many gospel hymns, adding to its heavy religious theme. The gospels are performed by an array of cast members, who differ in age and vocal pitches. “When We All Get to Heaven,” sung by the congregation at Grandma Sadie’s funeral, was particularly well-executed in its resonance with the audience, drawing applause after the scene ended.
Another notably well-crafted song was “Single Girl,” sung by Ruthie Hensley (Emily Stemper), Nell Lamm (Jackie Hensley), Jenny Baugher (Naomi Tompkins) and Fern Lamm (Tori Kaltenborn) at the wedding party. This number displayed a grace in the family, offering humor and joy after a daughter of the Lamm family ran away to get married.
“Rye Whiskey,” sung by Oscar Dean (Phil Easley), Wren Lamm (Doulas Alan Diehl), Sheriff Bob Hansborrow (Marty Pavlik), Cletus Hammer (Steve Carpenter) and Levi Hammer (Joseph Seitz), was exceptional in its difference from the gospel hymns of the production. An ode to the life-sustaining vice of drinking, the number used a humorous tone to uplift spirits at the beginning of the second act after such a sorrowful end to the first.
In this musical number, each member tried the whiskey and winced at the flavor, causing the audience to laugh each time a new cast member tried it. This small act of humor lightened up the play despite a nearing sense of gloom.
Humor also wove itself in during the introduction of each child in one of the schoolhouse scenes. Twins Fay Shifflett (Corinna Kaltenborn) and Floyd Shifflett (Cameron Kaltenborn) came into the classroom with a possum they found outside. Their other classmates jumped with excitement while the audience laughed on until the teacher intervened.
One element that resonated with the local audience was the various jokes cracked about the surrounding towns and counties. Along with several references to Harrisonburg and Charlottesville, Elkton was dealt many blows such as saying it’s not that bad to live there. Thus, said jokes eased the audience’s thought of families resorting to move there.
To get by in the more solemn moments, the Lamm family prayed extensively and drew a few “amens” from the crowd. It was evident that Grandma Sadie was the pinnacle of faith for the family, teaching hymns throughout and having the children recite them as challenges. On her deathbed, Sadie pledged her emancipation from the world and expressed her excitement to make it to heaven.
Sadie’s grandchildren carried on her influence. Outside of a flashback, Grandma Zeta discusses with Heather a memory of the community church being torn down by large machinery. “Amazing Grace,” is brought back into the piece as a reprise, the song that eased the the clergy members’ pain, a well-laid-out sense of foreshadowing.
This theme returned near the end of the production, bringing some peace upon the family as their home was referenced to being burned down and signaling a definite end to the struggle the Lamm family withstood. Following an incredibly heart-wrenching scene of a standoff between the family and law enforcement, the members of the wagon sang in their descent off the mountain.
The production is one of the most important artistic pieces in the Shenandoah Valley area, and the actors for each role projected the crucialness beautifully. As this piece of history may never go into darkness, neither should the fire of the production.