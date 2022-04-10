Camila Cabello has returned with her newest project, “Familia” — her first release since sophomore album “Romance” in 2019. “Familia,” released Friday, is arguably Cabello’s most introspective work yet. The album keeps her classic Cuban sound but takes it to a new level — with more unique instrumentals and new collaborations.
“Familia” is Cabello’s first project in which she sings in both English and Spanish, her native tongue. Singing in two languages is a different move for her, but a gratifying one. This change shows her fully embracing her culture, which is always nice to see. Preceding the album, Cabello released two singles — “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, and “Don’t Go Yet.”
Lead single “Don’t Go Yet” demonstrates a new direction for Cabello — previously, her music had slight Latin aspects but mainly focused on pop. However, this release features heavy Latin-esque instrumentals including flamenco guitar, maracas and horns. The song is upbeat and a satisfying way to kickstart the release of “Familia.”
“Bam Bam,” a collaboration with Ed Sheeran, is the second song released from “Familia.” It has the same Latin influences as “Don’t Go Yet,” though it heavily features flamenco guitar. As for Cabello’s vocals, it’s better than “Don’t Go Yet,” as the lyrics are easier to decipher. Even though "Don't Go Yet" is entirely in English, she simply doesn’t enunciate well enough during the first verse of the song. It’s difficult for the listener to understand what she’s singing, which is the song’s main downfall. Cabello and Sheeran also unsurprisingly mesh well in "Bam Bam," given this is their second collaboration after Sheeran’s “South of the Border.”
While neither of these releases are necessarily weak, the rest of the album outshines both of them.
“Familia” has a variety of songs, but all of them have strong Latin influences — further demonstrating Cabello’s appreciation of her roots. Some songs have lyrics entirely in Spanish, some in full English and a few with both as well.
In the wake of Cabello’s November 2021 split from fellow pop singer Shawn Mendes, it’s not a surprise that he seems to be the main theme of “Familia.”
“Bam Bam” seems to reference Mendes with lyrics like, “I said I'd love you for life, but I just sold our house / We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now.” The track is a break up song, but it takes a more positive approach — with the chorus stating “...love came around and it knocked me down / But I'm back on my feet.”
Cabello’s breakup with Mendes isn’t the only public fallout she writes about throughout the project. “psychofreak,” featuring Willow Smith (known artistically as WILLOW), mentions Cabello’s 2016 split from former girl-group Fifth Harmony. She writes, “Everybody says they miss the old me / I been on this ride since I was 15 / I don't blame the girls for how it went down, down.”
The final track on the album, “everyone at this party” is an acoustic ballad in which Cabello sings about wanting to see a former lover at a party. She writes, “You’re the only one I wanna run into / But I never do.” This is most likely another song about Mendes, as she mentions having mutual friends and wondering if they “wasted two years.” Most of the album is extremely upbeat, with the exception of a few songs, but “everyone at this party” is the most calming track. The soothing acoustic guitar makes a great ending to the album.
All in all, “Familia” is a strong third album for Cabello, showing a lot of growth. She embraces her Latin heritage throughout this album as a whole, and it’s extremely refreshing. The musical style is definitely a new direction for Cabello, but it’ll be exciting to see what she does next.
