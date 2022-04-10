Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures around 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, northern and central Maryland as well as northern and central Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&