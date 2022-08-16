A potluck of wrongdoers find themselves pushed together through fate — and what some would call luck — on a bullet train in this new, highly entertaining, bloody action romp.
Brad Pitt is the highlight of a very talented and likable cast as Ladybug, an assassin who feels he just can’t catch a break. He takes what he believes is a simple job: retrieve a briefcase on a train, then get off. What he doesn’t know is how many others on the train are after the briefcase as well, and what they’re willing to do to get it. They’re all out to achieve their individual goals, and they all have conflicting and intertwining motives. The movie also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukanra and a handful of delightful cameos — spoilers beware — from the likes of Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz and Channing Tatum.
A couple standouts are Taylor-Johnson and Tyree Henry, who are both hilarious and incredibly smooth as the assassin-brother duo, “Tangerine” and “Lemon.” They play off each other very well, are totally believable as cold-hearted killers and simply look fantastic in this film. They’re the funniest part of this movie and could potentially push both of their careers to another level.
Like many of the bigger movies of this summer, “Bullet Train” is best looked at through a lens of giddy, unbothered fun. This movie has no big aspirations and no large morals or themes to digest; frankly, it leaves very little to ponder after watching. But that’s not the point. The point is to watch a very entertaining movie with very talented and charismatic people and have a good time. If that’s the expectation, then this movie exceeds it. This is a joyride wrapped in a stylish action heist that achieves the goals it seems to set out for.
For well over two decades, Brad Pitt has brought people out to movie theaters with his name alone. This is no exception, as many will fill the seats just based on the promise that his performance will make it worthwhile. He usually comes through because of his exquisite taste and feel for picking good projects, as well as his unmatched screen presence. Both of those qualities are on display in “Bullet Train,” as this stacks up alongside his countless other interesting and quirky projects that he’s excellent in. His chops as an action star and comedic performer stand out especially. As Pitt moves into the later stage of his life and career, it will be worth watching the projects he greenlights in the future.
What “Bullet Train” lacks in meaning, it makes up for in beauty — both in its stylized setting and its performers. Everyone and everything has a distinct look, whether it’s Taylor-Johnson decked out in a sweet blue suit or the neon lights coating the train cars. The train itself — the main vehicle for plot, literally — is sleek and matches the tone of the film well.
The most underrated part of this movie is the script. The dialogue is so seamless, the jokes so witty; at one point Pitt literally says “something witty” when he can’t think of a proper joke. The comedic timing is so on point that it almost feels like a sitcom. While it’s sometimes off-key, this movie wouldn’t work half as well with a script 10% worse. Every ounce of comedy is needed to keep this train moving forward.
The hyper-violent action shines just as brightly as the laughs in this film. This is mostly a John Wick style homage to samurai action classics, although done with less frequency and less success. The problem of zero meaning does come into play a little bit here because it never feels for one second like Pitt’s character is in any sort of danger of being hurt, even when he’s literally poisoned.
While “Bullet Train” isn’t a masterpiece by any standard, it fits well as a fun summer blockbuster with lots of laughs and gruesome yet stylish action. This won’t be anyone’s favorite movie of the season, but it’s a great time and a heck of a ride.
