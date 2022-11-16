After much fan anticipation, Marvel Studios has officially released its latest film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — a dramatic piece filled with grief and action.
Following the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the people of Wakanda are faced with the difficulty of keeping the kingdom going with just Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) while facing a new adversary who could be a potential threat to Wakanda.
This film was different from a normal Marvel production. It had a storyline and the typical Marvel components but was more of a tribute film to Boseman. Boseman died in 2020 after losing his four-year-long battle to colon cancer, so he wasn’t able to shoot the sequel. According to BuzzFeed, the director, Ryan Coogler, already had a “Black Panther 2” script written before Boseman passed. He even wanted to give it to Boseman to read for notes and corrections, but Boseman was feeling tired and told him he’d read it later, then died a few weeks after that conversation.
Coogler had to rewrite the entire film, but he did a great job delivering T’Challa’s death in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and made sure to do it in an emotional way with a beautiful celebration of life sequence too. Watching the characters cope and mourn King T’Challa’s passing also gives viewers a sense that the cast was grieving the realistic loss of Boseman more than the fictional characters grieving the loss of King T’Challa.
Since the main character of the first “Black Panther” is gone, Coogler shifted gears and made the movie about T’Challa’s sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright) instead. While the film does cover how Wakanda changes without its king, it mainly focuses on how Shuri deals with it from the perspective of his little sister and not the Wakandan princess. Shuri’s passion for science and technology is present throughout the film, but she’s not as humorous as she was in the first movie. Having her as the star in the film, plus the fact that the Wakanda military is made up of strong women, showed that the film is committed to female empowerment.
The way the actors portray their characters was well done. They each brought their own personality to the fictional being. Besides Wright’s incredible performance as Shuri, the one that stood out that had a lot of people talking was Bassett in her role as the queen. She had the correct attitude that was needed as a ruler, and she also delivered the persona of a grieving parent with great emotion and really gives it her all in this role. Entertainment Weekly even stated she has a possibility of an Oscar-nomination, which wouldn’t be surprising.
The writers brought back components that played a major role in the first film, such as rituals and characters. The writers also introduced new Wakandan traditions that brought an aspect of realism to the fictional country, which was a good way to show more of the Wakandans’ culture.
The newest concept that wasn’t in the first film was the new kingdom that’s a potential threat to Wakanda: Talokan and its protector, Namor (Tenoch Huerta). The underwater kingdom’s unlike anything we’ve seen within the MCU. The way the writers introduce the citizens of this kingdom has a similar feel that viewers get when they get their first glimpse of Wakanda in the original “Black Panther.” It shows you something outside of the typical MCU setting, but it’s completely different and such an impressive moment in the film. The new kingdom also comes with its own distinct culture, so it’s fascinating to see a world like the one introduced in this movie.
While there was action within the movie, it wasn’t as intense and frequent as it was in the first “Black Panther” film. The 2018 film felt more like a superhero film because of that. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was more dramatic and paid more attention to honoring Boseman. The film does have a big battle scene that’s in all of the Marvel films, but only a couple of side action moments. While it was a good choice since his death made a huge impact on the kingdom and in real life, it made it feel more like a drama film than an action movie which helps the tribute aspect, but not the superhero aspect.
The other issue that came with this film was its pacing. Marvel fans would know that the franchise has a tendency to stretch movies out longer than they need to be, and this film falls into that category. For movies like “Avengers: Endgame” where the whole MCU is intertwined and makes a monumental impact on the timeline, a longer runtime is necessary. However, “Wakanda Forever” had some scenes that could’ve been shorter.
While the film had some loose ends to it, it was a fulfilling and sentimental film for Marvel fans, specifically those who admire Black Panther the most. The movie’s a little empty with no T’Challa, but it’s well-done with great acting that can make fans shed a few tears.