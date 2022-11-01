It was only a matter of time before Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson put on a cape and joined the superhero party that’s been going on in Hollywood over the last decade. The result’s pretty much what you’d expect: a copy-and-paste picture that relies more on Johnson’s fame than the character's likability.
There’s been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the newly-revamped DC Universe (DCU) lately, from “The Flash” actor Erza Miller collecting legal troubles like Pokemon cards to mountains of projects being canceled. Amid this turmoil, one movie star attempted to unearth his longtime dream of playing the anti-hero Black Adam.
“There’s no character that I’ve ever felt more connected to for a variety of reasons,” Johnson said recently in an interview with Den of Geek.
After a grueling process involving delays, canceled crossovers and countless projects pushed above it, “Black Adam” finally made it to the big screen.
Johnson puts up a very solid performance — one that only he was capable of pulling off — as Black Adam. He’s really added to his acting chops over the years and this character has dimensions that he wasn’t ready to portray in his early acting days. He has a complicated, dark backstory in this movie and Johnson totally crushes it. It’s really awesome to see him take on darker energy in one of his roles and turn his charisma off a little bit. Additionally, he allows his co-stars to shine in their own regard, something he’s struggled to do in previous films.
The glue holding this movie together is its stacked supporting cast. Pierce Brosnan is comforting and wise as Doctor Fate, one of DC’s most interesting and visually stunning characters. It was amazing to see him finally portrayed on screen, and Brosnan was super fitting for the role. The rest of the Justice Society, a team convinced they must defeat Black Adam to protect global stability, is just as fun. Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell are budding stars as newcomer heroes Atom Smasher and Cyclone. Most importantly, Aldis Hodge proves he can hang with the best of them as the heavily underrated Hawkman, DC’s winged protector.
Without the Justice Society’s foolish attempts to stop the titular ancient god, this movie would fall apart quickly. The only complaint that can be made here is that each of their powers has already been portrayed on screen by Marvel characters. Atom Smasher has Ant-Man’s abilities, Doctor Fate is similar to Doctor Strange and Cyclone is basically Storm from the “X-Men” franchise.
As many movies of this genre tend to go, the plot plays a very small part in enjoying the movie. Most of the highlights come during colorful and destructive battles — with maybe a tad too much slow motion — accompanied with adrenaline-pumping anthems. Mix that with Johnson’s stoic punchlines and you’ve got a recipe for top-tier, unabashed super-romping. The action rolls very quickly, with only efficient bits of exposition and dialogue in between. The movie doesn’t really care how much of the mythology the audience picks up because it doesn’t substantially add or subtract from the experience.
Editor’s Note: Beware of light spoilers ahead.
However, one huge bonus of this film comes during the post-credit scene.
Black Adam faces the legendary Amanda Waller, the DCU’s much-copied version of Nick Fury who’s played, as always, by Viola Davis. She tells him he’s captured her attention, then, out of the shadows, comes Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman.
This is a huge deal for the future of this movie universe because it means its greatest assets, in both actor and character, have joined forces once again after years of speculation that someone else could take over the role. This is a great sign that Warner Brothers has at least some direction to work with to connect Black Adam to the main cinematic timeline.
Nevertheless, “Black Adam” isn’t an original origin story. It takes bits and pieces from Marvel and other DC movies to construct its tone and elements. However, the final result is still worthwhile and should kickstart a new era of superhero movie-making.