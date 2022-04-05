Disney has brought the Broadway dream to the world of streaming.
In “Better Nate Than Ever,” Nate Foster (Rueby Wood) has always loved the theater but has never had a real part in his school’s plays and is bullied for aspiring to be on Broadway. When his parents go on a romantic getaway and his brother has an away track meet, Nate runs off to New York City with his best friend, Libby (Aria Brooks), to audition for an upcoming musical rendition of “Lilo and Stitch.”
This movie does a great job portraying the idea of following one’s dream no matter how big it is. Nate is a seventh grader who never gets a line for any of his school productions, but he still goes to New York and tries. The message isn’t delivered in a sugarcoated style. The writers emphasize the fact that challenges will come when someone follows their dreams. However, Nate has a determined persona, which shows the possibilities. Libby also helps deliver this theme of reaching for a goal but does so from a different angle. Although this is Nate’s dream, Libby comes along as that encouraging and supportive conscience for him. The writers give her the persona of the loyal best friend, which Brooks plays well.
While in New York, Nate stays with his Aunt Hedi, played by Lisa Kudrow. Kudrow is mainly known for her role as Phoebe in “Friends” who’s outgoing, determined and supportive. That’s the persona that her character in the film has, so it reminds viewers of the iconic ’90s character.
The writers definitely take the concept of the Broadway dream to a new level. Wood’s character, Nate, is a major theater nerd who has posters of plays on his walls, knows almost every Broadway show that’s been produced and every iconic soundtrack that’s been recorded. While casual viewers will enjoy this family-friendly movie, fans of Broadway musicals will have more of an appreciation for it. The film shows Nate performing famous scenes and singing popular showtunes like “Fiddler on the Roof.” Some of the musical numbers are done on stage-like sets, too. Sometimes a film can go too far with the idea, but “Better Nate Than Ever” has a fair dosage of that filming technique. It also helps convey his dream more.
Along with the classic showtunes, the writers add in some original songs. Of course, they had to compose some to fit the fictional “Lilo and Stitch” musical, but they also wanted to make the film a musical. To go along with the concept of plays, they give each original song a Broadway vibe that fits perfectly with the concept of the movie. Plus, Wood has that specific theatrical voice that was meant for singing Broadway songs. The film even offers an in-depth look of the audition process. There are scenes with group auditions and callbacks, and Nate has to memorize lines as well as a whole song.
The film is written, directed and executive produced by Tim Federle, the creator and showrunner of “High School Musical: The Series” and the author of the novel “Better Nate Than Ever,” which serves as the film’s inspiration. Choosing him for the position was a smart move on Disney’s part. Since he wrote the novel, he knows the storyline better than anyone, so those who’ve read the book might notice some parallels. Also, “High School Musical: The Series'' is a Disney+ show, so it’s not the first time he’s collaborated with the company. With the details of the Broadway production process, it shows that he put in effort for this picture.
While it’s a fun film, “Better Nate Than Ever” was more of a streaming production than a big screen theater picture. It had nice moments, but it probably wouldn’t thrive in the box office. It also probably won’t be up for any awards because it was more of a family-fun film. “Better Nate Than Ever” is the type of lighthearted film that’s enjoyable for all ages. It has many humorous parts that are balanced out with heartwarming moments. It wouldn’t work as well for a theater release, but it’s exactly the right type of film for Disney+ to have as a streaming option.
