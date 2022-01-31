Gentle snowfall coated the Quad Friday night, but a dazzling presentation of Hispanic dance in the Mainstage Theater of the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts seemed to warm up members of the audience. Performed by the critically acclaimed dance company Ballet Hispánico and 16 JMU dancers, the show was introspective in a way that makes you want to smile … mostly.
It’s not every day that a nationally known arts group comes to Harrisonburg, which made Ballet Hispánico’s appearance all the more incredible. Founded by the Venezuelan-born Tina Ramirez in 1970, Ballet Hispánico seeks to “celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance productions, transformative dance training, and community engagement,” according to its website.
Sporting a talented team, JMU students worked directly with Ballet Hispánico members, including Associate Artistic Director Johan Rivera. Describing the company's eight-day residency at JMU, senior dance major Isabel Robles said it’s been “one of the best experiences” she’s had at JMU.
“[Rivera] has an eye for detail,” Robles said. “I appreciate how much time we spent on the little things and transitions.”
With three different pieces on the program, the audience witnessed a fusion of themes and styles revolving around Hispanic culture. JMU students shared the stage with members of Ballet Hispánico for the first piece, with the last two performed exclusively by Ballet Hispánico members.
Opening with “Con Brazos Abiertos” — which translates to “With Open Arms” — choreographed by Michelle Manzanales, JMU dancers swept across the stage wearing sombreros to the joyous song “Maria Bonita” by Julio Iglesias. Music, color, head props and clothes embellished the dancing, which explores “Mexican symbols that [Manzanales] was reluctant to embrace as a Mexican-American child,” according to the program notes.
Through a captivating soundscape, this theme is fleshed out in a touching solo by Ballet Hispánico dancer Shelby Colona. During the solo, a voice exclaims, “We have to be more Mexican than the Mexicans and more American than the Americans, both at the same time! It's exhausting!” a line from the movie “Selena,” striking at the crux of struggling with multicultural identity.
Equally mesmerizing was what the program called the “folkloric” “Chiles Verdes” dance in “Con Brazos Abiertos” done by the company, conjuring up images of a faraway Mexican pueblo. With pep in their steps, the bombastic ending of “Con Brazos Abiertos” had all the dancers twirling in white dresses that looked like the center of flowers to music that sounded like it belonged in a club.
During a public Q&A session after the performance, Eduardo Vilaro, artistic director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico, spoke about the importance of involving students in these types of programs.
“We all need our heroes, and for them, this is heroes,” Vilaro said. “They’re on stage doing what they look up to … [It’s something] they won’t forget soon.”
The second work, “Tiburones,” or “Sharks,” was choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and struck a darker chord. Addressing “discrimination and stereotypes placed upon Latinx culture,” the program notes said, it’s also a jab at the portrayal of Puerto Ricans in “West Side Story.”
Harsh lights, obnoxious whistles and the incessant snapping of a director’s clapperboard set the mood. Under the watchful eye of an overbearing director, the other dancers seem to take his cues with a grain of salt.
Lending extra flair to the performance, Ochoa includes genderswaps, with men clad in colorful high heels and a haughty attitude. By the end of “Tiburones,” it’s clear that the clapperboard of the director is indeed the shark. For all of the director's ferociousness, the dancers find themselves more jubilant than how they started and defeat the director in defiance.
Audience member Sue Lottridge shared her thoughts on the performance.
“I love the fact that there were lots of gender reversals and the statements about being Hispanic in American culture,” Lottridge said.
Commenting on “Tiburones,” Vilaro explained how “West Side Story” left “a lot of cultural scars for Latinos and Latinas” and how this work represents ”an opportunity to change perspective.”
Ending the show was “18+1,” choreographed by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano. With music by Pérez Prado including “Guaglione,” a funky instrumental work, and exaggerated choreography, the dancers’ personalities shone through.
Audience members were at the edge of their seats throughout the performance, and understandably so — the sheer athleticism, suppleness and emotion Ballet Hispánico brought to the stage was remarkable.
“It’s important to show the intersection of culture,” Vilaro said after the performance. That message was abundantly clear throughout, with dance as a testament to arts transformative potential.
