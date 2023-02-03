Following the success of her debut album “Heaven & Hell” in 2020, Ava Max has returned with a tear in her eye and an affinity for a good time on her sophomore offering, “Diamonds & Dancefloors.”
“Let’s just leave it all on the dance floor,” Max declared in an interview with Out Magazine, detailing how she found solace in writing upbeat, pop songs after going through a few bad breakups. “I hope they dance and not think about anything that's hurting them … It will be brighter on the other side.”
Seemingly predisposed to motivate and inspire, Max’s efforts are successful — the album’s a complete blast. After moody, vibe-based R&B music dominated the late 2010s — think Drake, Post Malone — Max’s album is yet another indicator that sugary, melodic, pop music will dominate the 2020s.
As the lead single, the shouty “Maybe You’re the Problem” signals this pop resurgence best. As with every song on the record, “Problem” brims with the stickiest melodies and hooks imaginable. Additionally, the song’s instrumental holds its own singable melody, commonly referred to in pop music as an “underlick.” This allows for the song to be recognizable and memorized after only a few listens.
Although this type of songwriting is formulaic, it’s ultimately effective. The songs are meticulously engineered to be enjoyable and get stuck in any listener’s head.
What sets Max apart from her pop contemporaries is her voice — she can actually sing. The album showcases her wide, technically impressive range, fluctuating between powerful belting on the groovy song “Sleepwalker” and airy whistle tones on the somber “One of Us.” Her voice is throaty and full of character, at times favoring a younger Christina Aguilera or Lady Gaga.
Max’s delivery is filled with emotion and character — something that’s often difficult for singers with such vocal proficiency. Whereas other performers would sound limp while singing vaguely inspirational non-sequiturs like “she broke out of her chains / turning fire into rain,” and “stop using your words as weapons / they’re never going to shoot me down,” Max effectively sells it. The natural grunts and growls in her voice truly make you believe this is a girl who’s been through her fair share of heartache, but has fought to rise — and dance — above it all.
Max is an effective curator as well, never confining the album’s tracklist to one particular sub-genre of dance music. Disco is explored on the sassy “Hold Up (Wait a Minute),” in which she tells an ex-lover she’s “out here pouring wine / so don’t whine / cause it ain’t gonna wind me up,” — the wordplay being one of the more clever lyrical moments on the album. UK garage music makes an appearance on “In the Dark” as Max interrogates a man about his romantic intentions.
“Cold as Ice,” a slinky album highlight, sounds as if Max added a pop beat underneath the “Stranger Things” synth musical score. The harmonies in the track’s cyprus demonstrate Max’s prowess as a vocal arranger as well. Additionally, “One of Us” is an ABBA-inspired mid tempo ballad that constructively diffuses the tension created by the overall fast-paced remainder of the album.
Max saves the album’s best songs for the end of the tracklist, allowing for a massive payoff. The track “Get Outta My Head” samples “Twisted Nerve” by Bernard Hermann — the whistle song from Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” — to make a euphoric kiss-off track. “Last Night on Earth” describes an apocalyptic setting where people choose to party while the world is “crumbling down” around them.
Although “Diamonds & Dancefloors” is certainly an entertaining album, it does lack a certain depth. If one watches nearly any interview with Max, she never discloses too much information about herself, nervously referencing how she has a concealed “private life.” However, is it necessary to require Max to confess her darkest secrets within her music?
After all, Max isn’t pursuing some esoteric, profound musical destination. I mean, the album’s cover features Max in a diamond bikini — what did you expect? As she declares on the title track, she wants to “lose herself inside a lucid dream” and have a hedonistic, fun time. It’s up to the listener to put aside any pretense, and strap themselves in for the fizzy, enjoyable, pop ride.