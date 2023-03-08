On paper, Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter about a superpowered Russian mercenary surviving an artificial intelligence (AI) uprising within a dystopian Soviet Union. The premise doesn’t do it justice because there’s so much going on under the surface. The closest comparison Atomic Heart takes inspiration from is a mix of Bioshock and Doom, a combination that would get any gamer excited to get their hands on it.
The game’s set in an alternate reality of a prospering Soviet Union where technology is ahead of its time with robots fulfilling much of the labor force. Amid a celebratory unveiling of Kollektiv 2.0 — technology that allows humans to control robots to think and work more symbiotically — the robots start to revolt and attack humans. Losing control of the craft and crashing within a bunker, Major Sergey Nechayev, codenamed P-3, must fight through the very machines that once served mankind and uncover the mystery of the AI uprising.
From the opening scene, players will be in awe as they discover the vast floating cities of the USSR. Players can’t help but spend a few moments idly looking around the ’80s aesthetic and architecture while the technology stays ahead of its time. Atomic Heart boasts both great art direction and graphics with originality from its contrasting underground bunkers to its open-world green fields, despite using the last-generation Unreal Engine 4.
However, just because the scenery looks pretty doesn’t mean the game’s without faults.
Reflections on windows and shiny surfaces are flat and not dynamic. Shadows from objects and character models are blurry at times and not correctly projected. The lack of ray tracing on consoles might let down players looking to make the most of the hardware’s resolution and graphical capabilities.
While the game may feel slow at the start, with the path being fairly linear and players having a small arsenal, players are able to expand upon different abilities and weapons as they explore the vast open world beyond the initial bunker. Players will be encouraged to explore different bunkers and laboratories to look for rare blueprints to unlock melee and gun loadouts as well as upgrade weapons for better performance or even elemental damage capabilities.
Players will also be able to upgrade different abilities to enhance either their offensive or defensive outputs.
Shok is the first ability that players acquire in the opening where players charge bolts of electricity, which are very effective against robotic enemies, and prove useful as you upgrade its potency.
Frostbite is also beneficial for crowd management as P-3 shoots a stream of ice onto enemies, freezing them in their tracks. This allows a moment of tactical thinking on whether players want to escape out of a corner or charge up for a strong attack to deal critical damage.
Similar to Frostbite, Mass Telekinesis is effective in managing multiple enemies as players are able to use the “force” to suspend enemies in the air, leaving them vulnerable to follow-up attacks.
Lastly, Polymeric Jet acts as a buff that boosts elemental attacks dealt to any enemies covered in the polymer spray. However, this ability proved to be less effective when players made substantial upgrades toward the other abilities and would just take up space when they could be using more efficient ones.
Thankfully, players are able to freely experiment with what abilities they want to dedicate their upgrade points to because they’re able to reset all points to be used up again.
With the sheer amount of weapons and upgrades, it’s disappointing the game lacks any impact in terms of visuals. The environment is more or less like a backdrop or painting, so players aren’t able to witness any consequences of the damages they deal. For example, there are no ripples in any body of water as you move across and shoot on the surface.
Grinding for loot and materials can be a slow process in open-world RPGs, but Atomic Heart makes the process faster as P-3 is equipped with a glove to telekinetically gather materials from chests and cabinets automatically instead of rummaging each one.
The various types of enemies have refreshing design models as they have distinct original characteristics from one another. There are also these mutated monsters you encounter that are from a secret experiment gone wrong, all varying in shapes and sizes.
Another disappointing aspect is some of the bosses. Boss fights can be fairly straightforward and restricted to one strategy, such as just simply shooting their vulnerable spot, highlighted in red, or requiring a specific type of gun. It’s a waste of build-up to bosses when players have vast weapons and powers in their arsenal but are limited to just one thing.
The story’s worth investing in as players unveil conspiracies behind the technology and betrayal of key figures that led to the robot uprising. However, in between cutscenes, banters between P-3 and his sentient glove Charles can become intolerable as they’re constantly bickering with each other. Even during fast-paced battles they could be bantering and it’s extremely distracting and takes away from the immersion. The dialogue can be cringey as P-3 seems to have the vocabulary range of a vulgar teenager and doesn’t fit how someone would be talking in the late 1950s.
While playing on the Xbox Series X, players may run into various technical glitches and hiccups. There have been many times when enemies have popped in and out of the environment. There were also moments where players may come across hardlock and reload their save file. Players could also be locked out of using abilities and upgrades just by simply picking an ability too early or skipping dialogue too quickly. In certain areas of the game, the frame rate has dipped below 60 FPS and feels choppy.
Overall, Atomic Heart is a refreshing game that’s managed to distinguish itself from similar games in the same genre. Despite being on an older engine, the game manages to look beautiful with the world encouraging players to explore and loot to craft an impressive arsenal of weapons. However, the game requires more patches to make it more optimized for a smoother experience.
While the story may be intriguing, the dialogue among characters can distract from the plot and becomes exhaustive after a while. Atomic Heart ironically pulls players into its weird premise but can manage to turn players away due to the break in immersion because of its own technical and writing flaws.