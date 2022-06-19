“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” directed by Morgan Neville — originally released in June, 2021 but recently rereleased on HBO Max — follows TV celebrity, writer and chef Anthony Bourdian’s rise to fame, international success and tragic downfall. The documentary comes just three years after Bourdain committed suicide in France while shooting an episode for Parts Unknown.
The film starts where Bourdain's fame began, as executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles in Manhattan, New York. Old archived tapes and clips show a young, skinny, shy and nerdy Bourdain on the brink of mass popularity after his book, “Kitchen Confidential,” was on its way to becoming a New York Times bestseller. A giddy Bourdain struts around with a certain swagger of success but hints at just wanting to remain a normal guy. The book's popularity threw Bourdain instantly into the spotlight, earning himself appearances on TV, as well as an attraction to producer Lydia Tenaglia. Tenaglia brought Bourdain to the screen by creating a travel food show based on one of his ideas for another book, “A Cook's Tour,” which would coincidentally be the start to Bourdain's never ending travel career.
The documentary shows fantastic footage of the early trials and tribulations that the young crew and inexperienced TV host faced on their first early trips around the world. An almost frightened and timid Bourdain lying in his Hong Kong hotel room exposes his early lack of experience and discomfort of being in a foreign land. However, Bourdain quickly improves and his talent shines as he communicates, cooks and learns about multitudes of different cultures around the globe. Bourdain's ability to understand and connect with people of all races, religions and genders set him apart from any other, sending ratings and his popularity through the roof. “A Cook's Tour” success earned Bourdain a spot on the Travel Channel, shooting another culinary adventure show, “No Reservations.” Bourdain states early in the documentary about his success that “that was always my thought, that if I get enough money I'll be able to live like a normal person, but I don't even know what that is anymore.” Bourdain's life would never be the same, and his incessant search for the unknown begins leaving him with little time to work on his relationships with himself and others. There are a surplus of beautiful scenes in the documentary, showing pristine landscapes, precious food and perfect little communities around the world. Bourdain's contagious smile seemingly infected each and every person he met.
As the documentary progresses, a deeper understanding of Bourdain begins to unravel. Through various scenes it becomes clear that despite living such a lavish and interesting lifestyle, there’s a hole in Bourdain — a darkness, a deep void, a belief that he isn't loved. In the film, Bourdain at one point says, “I think it's something that people on TV, people who write, people who cook, share this difficulty in giving love, receiving love. They just don't know how quite to do it.” Now in his second marriage, Bourdain juggles the task of being a father. The relationship between him and his daughter proves very strong, however his lack of being present due to constant travel begins to affect his family life and he lives with an enormous amount of guilt. The guilt of sitting hopelessly watching poverty, war, greed and death show his inability to fix the many problems in a world that often go ignored. A selfishness seems to eat away at Bourdain, maybe from always leaving war-ridden destinations on a first class flight out with cold beverages and a warm towel waiting.
This raw, in-depth look into this point of Bourdain’s life gives major insight into his depression and mental health as a whole. Surrounded by so many close friends willing to help Bourdain, it simply isn't enough. His addiction to keep going, to keep traveling and searching for that new height which may bring him some sort of relief or love eats away at him. New relationships build, evolve and eventually crumble, leaving Bourdain hopeless and loveless.
The end of the documentary really shows Bourdain pushing away a lot of people in his life, even firing certain staff members after being with him his whole career. Bourdain's once admired persona begins to slip.The end of the documentary ends in the result we all already knew, but feels fresher than ever upon seeing Bourdain's final words with friends, final posts and last songs listened to. Tears of relatives, friends and fans fill the screen, desperately trying to understand why a man of his caliber would choose to leave a world in which he left such a profound impact. That lack of understanding is what’s often so frustrating about suicide; even with so many clues about his depression, so many people were ready and able to help. No other road remained in his mind besides death. He was ready to move on, to parts unknown.
Overall, “Roadrunner” was a very well-shot documentary with loads of precious footage that truly captured the life of Bourdain, his friends, crew and family very well. The documentary didn’t attempt to glorify or put down Bourdain in any way. It accurately shows the changes in Bourdain's personalities through the many stages of stardom but also still found a way in the end to incorporate that bad boy charm that everyone is so attracted to and can often empathize with. but gave an honest interpretation of his own personal views about cooking, culture, politics and the afterlife.
