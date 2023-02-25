Ant-Man has always been weird. Granted, talking to ants, figuring out time travel and exploring the idea of a subatomic universe outside of space and time are all weird things.
Somehow, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is even weirder — not in a bad way, but not in a great way either.
“Quantumania” gets to business quickly, but not before it shows the status quo that’s about to be disrupted. The Ant Family is living its best life: Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is a beloved author for his memoir on being an Avenger, and Hope van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) uses the heroes’ Pym Particles that allows them to shrink for humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) enjoy being together again after their reunion in the previous film, and a teenage Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) seeks to be her own hero and dives into the mystery of the Quantum Realm, where Janet was trapped for 30 years.
When Cassie, Hope and Hank’s experiments go wrong, because of course they do, the whole family ends up stranded and separated in the Quantum Realm with no way to get home.
Now, let’s get into the weird. The Quantum Realm is unlike any other universe fans have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Its inhabitants are of all shapes, sizes and forms — even a gelatinous creature that produces ooze that, when consumed, allows the drinker to understand all languages spoken to them.
The visual landscape of this new frontier is equally striking and jarring. It looks like something from outer space but also the inside of a lava lamp. While it’s hard to compare a place beyond our imagination to something more tangible and familiar, like a new planet in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, you can’t help but notice the subpar quality of the visual effects in “Quantumania.”
Some parts of the Quantum Realm, such as the jungle-like region where Hope, Hank and Janet land, feel more believable than the vast, open area where Scott and Cassie arrive and it’s clear the actors are placed within layers of CGI. Considering the advanced Volume technology that was used for lifelike sets in “The Mandalorian” would also be used for “Quantumania,” I anticipated more realism that just never came to fruition.
This give-and-take where almost each strength is matched by a weakness is something I felt during the film and afterward as I discussed it with friends and drew my conclusions.
Fans learn more of Janet’s backstory and experiences in the Quantum Realm, including how she met Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), which connects to the MCU’s larger Multiverse Saga, “Loki” season 2 and “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” However, the decision to give “Quantumania” higher stakes than its predecessors, even as it focuses on Kang’s intimate hold over the core heroes, ultimately detracts from the Ant Family’s story.
Scott, always the reluctant hero, has certainly grown into his own through his trilogy and appearance in “Avengers: Endgame.” While he takes on a more active approach to his heroics by the end of “Quantumania,” partly due to Cassie wanting to do the same, Scott’s development in this movie feels abrupt. Likewise, Hope seems to barely get screen time or dialogue compared to the rest of the ensemble, which makes her feel knocked down to a sidekick role instead of Scott’s partner. Because of this, her contributions in the second and third acts make the team’s triumphs feel cheap and undeserved.
Nevertheless, Jonathan Majors commands the screen with an intimidating performance as Kang. He proves the exiled villain is not one to mess with. You can see it in the way he destroys insurgents with ease — I couldn’t tell you the main ones’ names without looking them up though — and Majors takes it up a notch when Kang absolutely pummels Scott without any superpowers. Kang’s an interesting character, so I’m looking forward to the next time he appears and how Majors portrays the different personalities of his variants from across the multiverse.
MODOK’s (Corey Stoll) inclusion as a secondary enemy threw me off because on one hand, he’s just a strange character with a literal giant head and the other features and mentality of a toddler that naturally has a shock factor. On the other hand, his brief arc feels like a diversion or way to squeeze in some comic relief. More than anything, it wastes time that could’ve been better spent highlighting literally any other character.
Perhaps my biggest issue with “Quantumania,” however, is that its story feels nearly identical to “Thor: Ragnarok,” and it doesn’t execute it nearly as well. In both films, a family splits up and must find its way home, but before the heroes can do that, they have to fight the unexpected villain who poses the biggest threat they’ve ever faced. Marvel movies, and superhero flicks in general, are likely to have some overlap, but the eerie similarities between the two are disheartening. Of course, this realization’s pretty ironic since even Scott makes a joke about he and Thor look similar when Kang confuses the two in the film.
Despite my grievances and some unanswered questions, Rudd delivers a solid performance, and I’m still excited for the future ahead. I enjoyed the past two years of meeting new characters and continuing to love others, but it’s a relief to see the MCU have more direction. I also see Cassie fitting in perfectly among other young heroes like Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) or Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).
Some of the breadcrumb teases from recent movies and shows seem to be returning as well, even as the MCU slate begins to pace itself with a slower rollout. As a Marvel lover, I admit I’ll miss the consistent content flow seen in recent years, but I hope the shift will allow quality to take precedence once more. Otherwise, what’s the point?