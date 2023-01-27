Prior to every show held in JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts, a pre-written acknowledgment to Indigenous and Enslaved Peoples is read aloud, stating the University recognizes that Indigenous communities lived on that land for many years: “We recognize that the painful histories of white supremacy persist in the present-day racial realities and privileges at this university and in our communities.”
While those words can sometimes feel disjointed from the shows they precede, they truly resonated when followed by DeLanna Studi’s performance of her one-woman show, “And So We Walked.”
The Forbes Center’s Mainstage Theatre hosted the touring show, written by Studi and produced by Octopus Theatricals and Indigenous Performance Productions, this past weekend. The play is autobiographical, detailing Studi’s life as a Cherokee woman and her six weeks spent visiting and walking the Trail of Tears with her father. The Trail of Tears is the deadly route trekked by approximately 100,000 Native American people in the 1800s when forcibly removed from their homelands by the U.S. government. According to Britannica, countless Native Americans died by way of the trail and were ultimately never given the reparations promised to them for relocating.
“It’s a play about a woman’s journey along her ancestors’ footsteps,” Studi said in an interview with The Breeze, noting the play’s themes of trauma, hope and family.
While a narrative heavily reliant on location and setting could’ve been difficult to convey on stage, Studi and her minimalist stage design effectively captured the trail's atmosphere. The stage was adorned with various bags, a bench, a chair and a long pole hanging from the ceiling. These props were used in a variety of ways — the chair being both the driver’s seat in a car and a desk in grade school, the pole being both a coat rack and a tree in the forest.
Behind Studi were large pieces of white fabric woven in between planks of wood — perhaps an allusion to traditional Native American weaving. Different settings and images were projected onto the pieces of fabric — the leaves surrounding the trail, a photo of Studi’s Tribal Identification card, a scribbled out photo of Andrew Jackson — but they never took away from Studi’s grounded performance.
Throughout the show, Studi played herself, as well as every other character in the narrative. She began by playing both her father and mother — “manspreading” and taking on an Oklahoman drawl to impersonate her dad, while flipping her hair and batting her eyes to impersonate her mother. As Studi travels along the trail, she adeptly demonstrates quirks of the people she comes across along the way to the audience — a standout being a ditzy caucasian woman with ample vocal fry named Betsey who informs Studi her great-great-great grandmother “was a Cherokee princess.”
Studi often looked directly into the audience while retorting dialogue, swiftly modifying her body language and dialect to signal a change of character. With many audience members making eye contact and leaning forward, as if they were in actual conversation with Studi, her acting choices proved effective.
“The play, basically, is about me wanting to prove that I’m enough,” Studi said. “My mother is German Irish, my father is full-blood Cherokee. So, I grew up between the worlds.”
As many mixed-race people experience, Studi’s identity was often put into question. She must sit alone at a tribal ceremony because her mother’s white and therefore “tribeless.” A Native chief demands to see her Tribal ID to authenticate her heritage. While auditioning, she’s told she’s “too Native” for white roles and “too white” for Native American roles.
Ultimately, her father assures her she should be “Cherokee and proud” no matter what her technical genetic makeup is. All of these instances are specific to Studi yet still completely relatable to a multicultural person’s experience.
Studi further explores this in subtle character choices. One minute, she’d play a gaudy, full-blood Cherokee woman running for Tribal council, grinning and taking selfies; the next, she’d play a shy man with slouched shoulders who recently learned his deceased grandmother hid her Native American heritage to protect herself from racism. Due to her mixed heritage, Studi authentically captures a vast spectrum of Native American experiences within her solo performance.
The play, initially examining in broad strokes the generational trauma inflicted upon the Native American population, became personal and granular in Act Two. Studi recounts her trauma of accidentally hitting an injured man on the Los Angeles freeway. She expresses guilt from surviving the accident — parallel to the survivor’s guilt she faces when considering her ancestors who didn’t survive the Trail of Tears or the future tribulations Native Americans endured. Audiences can only commend Studi’s vulnerability in sharing her trauma and acknowledge her bravery in turning it into art.
In the beginning of the play, Studi depicted an instance where a schoolteacher casually told her Native Americans were extinct.
If anything, Studi effectively proves the exact opposite — Native American people and their expansive culture are alive and worthy of being represented on stage.