Natelie Mering, professionally known as “Weyes Blood” of Sub Pop Records, won’t receive airtime on your favorite radio station’s primetime slot. The artist’s latest single won’t be played among groups branded with her obscure merch, and tickets to see the 34-year-old act won’t be hard to buy for those who stumbled upon the singer-songwriter.
Mering, however, beckons a more intimate connection from the music industry in her new album, “And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow.” It’s a risk to view the artist’s reinvention of the double chorus songwriting style norm and a choice to stick around for the bridge that’s been built upon since the first second’s orchestral ascension — an era-defining style of Mering.
This is the sonic environment in which Mering’s intertwining vocals and penmanship thrive. Her critically acclaimed 2019 project, “Titanic Rising,” harnessed Mering’s crooning, all the while depicted as a band on the infamous sinking vessel. Mering further deconstructed our dystopian-adjacent universe with the daringness of finding outdated joys, such as mercy, hopefulness and — the artist’s ultimate strife — love.
Three years later, with the release of “And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow,” Mering no longer has the ambition to seek for life-fulfilling prophecies outside of herself. They won’t be placed upon her lap as easily as she can fulfill a vocal scale. With the artist’s returning track, “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” Mering strips down her prior maximalist production — a sign of maturity and realization that her egocentrism can’t suffice in the modern world.
The track is best portrayed by the accompanying video that depicts Mering tap dancing through a blood-stained theater. The harp-constructed bridge distills into silence as the artist holds a trophy on stage among a 1940s-style, agitated cartoon cell phone. By the opening track, Mering depicts what she’s found in herself and the world during her three year absence: narcissism. “We all bleed the same,” Mering sings.
The third track, “Grapevine,” is also accompanied by a no less strange film. In the video, driven by subpar songwriting and dull production arrangements, Mering envisions herself as witness to James Dean’s car crash and mentions the American icon’s demise, singing “My car broke down / In an old ghost town / Right around where they got James Dean.”
By near overbearing imagery, Mering fulfills the role of the national showman and continues her usual stent of viewing modern life through a prior generation’s lens. While “Grapevine” is an exception in terms of writing and vocal performance, the track adds to the overall theme of personal reconstruction and letting go of self-reliant behavior by alluding to the capitalist-driven ’50s.
Though placing petals of narcissism throughout the beginning of the project, Mering fully blossoms the theme on the fourth track, “God Turn Me Into a Flower.” In suit of “Grapevine,” the song featured complete minimal production in terms of Weyes Blood’s prior style. It’s against this newfound silence that Mering delivers her best vocal performance of her 12-year career that reaches the likes of Nina Simone and Joni Mitchell.
In adherence to the myth of Narcissus, Mering depicts an opposite longing than the self-obsessed character. The artist wants for God to turn her into a softer, more delicate voyager of the modern dystopia. Through introspection, and nearly halfway through the album, Mering discovers the achievement of love comes through the realization that one’s self is the most harmful deconstructor and that persona’s walls eventually fall.
It’s at this point in Mering’s reflective journey through the darkness that her heart now shines. The following track, “Hearts Aglow,” delivers this ideology through a weak chorus, though a background synthesizer melody pairs perfectly with the illustrative writing. From this piece, listeners transition into “Twin Flame,” the true sonic outlier of “And In The Darkness,” which uses every single electronic drum variation in its 4 1/2 minute runtime.
Though more subtle, Mering’s criticism of modern love in the digital age is on full display. As she’s found another heart glowing in the darkness — and listeners nearly jump for joy for the artist — Mering dispels this love by the use of indie-rock production elements. The artist dismays the hopeful soulmate idea and concludes with “In Holy Flux,” the following instrumental track with layered vocals and remnants of electronic noise.
Concluding the album is Mering’s overall acceptance of the mundane. The final track, “A Given Thing,” is hardly as strong in production arrangement as the opener, though the song’s despairing, simple piano chord progression will ring through listeners’ minds against their own efforts. “Sometimes, we confuse the dream for one another,” Mering sings in the depiction of her final growth. Love doesn’t call for sacrifice; it’s only built and shed by those who somehow find emotional availability in the wasteland of our digital, overly-romantic hellscape.
Traces of electronic influence are now abandoned — an allusion of peace concluding the second installment of a three album trilogy for Weyes Blood. As Mering has reached exhaustion of longing for outdated themes, her efforts are now stripped; her maximalist production style that earned her place amongst critical acclaim is hoped for return with the third installment.
“And In The Darkness” is an utterance of modern creative control. The album will not propel Mering to celebrity status, nor will her masterwork of vocal layering arise as a sound on TikTok. The project, however, will be available for industry talents and casual viewers to learn the full extent of what introspective storytelling can be.
