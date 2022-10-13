David O. Russell's new comedy and mystery film, “Amsterdam,” based loosely on the 1933 U.S. political uprising known as “The Business Plot,” hit theaters Oct. 7.
Russell assembled a star-studded cast, with the leading roles occupied by Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie. In supporting roles, the film unveiled one of the best casts the 2022 movie season has seen with performances by Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant and a brief appearance from musician Taylor Swift.
The film follows Dr. Berendsen (Christian Bale) and Harold Woodsman (John David Washington) on their journey to clear their names after being hoaxed into the involvement of the murder of their former war general’s daughter, Elizabeth Meekins (Taylor Swift). Upon accusation, the two flee and begin their plan to clear their names.
We’re soon thrown into a flashback explaining the backstory of the relationship between Woodsman and Berendsen and how their friendship was built after they were both injured in the war. While recovering, they come to find Valerie Vose (Margot Robbie), a sporadic, intelligent and wacky nurse. The trio gels quickly over music, art and witty humor and soon become inseparable. They head to Amsterdam where they can all celebrate their free spirits, and love begins to blossom between Woodsman and Valerie.
The scenes taking place in Amsterdam showcase the great performances by Robbie, Bale and Washington, and their chemistry was definitely the high point for the film. Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki provided the film with some fantastic shots and costume designers J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky brought the film to the fashion of the time period. However, once the movie flashes back to the present, the movie seems to lose its edge. In a confusing turn of events, Berendsen and Woodsman’s tracking down of Tom Vose (Rami Malek) — who could hopefully clear the situation up with his close connections — leads to the rediscovery of Valerie, who lives in a home locked away from society after struggling with her health and new medication despite not having a concrete diagnosis.
After explaining their situation to the Vose family, Berendsen and Woodsman are encouraged to get the help of General Gill Dillenbeck, a close friend of General Meekins who served as a senator before his death. Dillenbeck’s character’s based on that of real life Major General Smedley Butler, who revealed the truth behind “The Business Plot.”
The film takes many hard turns after this point, swerving in and out of motives and plot lines, including Berendsen’s unusual love life, bird watching, a veterans reunion and most importantly, a secret society that vows to overthrow President Roosevelt and replace him with a U.S. dictator after seeing the success of Mussolini and Hitler.
The film grew violently confusing quickly, and the screen quickly became crowded. Russell’s cast no doubt struggled to find its footing as the movie jolted in many different directions. Many characters and plot lines seemed completely unnecessary, and the film's historical significance quickly became muddled.
As the movie comes to a slow finish, it’s revealed that the murder was linked to the the society’s push to overthrow Roosevelt and find a high powered figure to take over. General Gill Dillenbeck’s refusal to do so causes an uproar at the veterans reunion — another confusing plot line — and an attempted assasation on Dillenbeck catches the true killer of Meekins and also reveals the motives of Mr. Vose, who’d been orchestrating the whole thing, and his ties to Nazi Germany.
Overall, the film’s witty jokes and strong acting performances couldn't save the poor plot and confusing characters arcs. The writing, cinematography, costume design and cast ultimately were what kept me in my seat for the whole movie and engaged. However, Russell’s attempt to loosely base the film off the true historical events and recruit an all-star cast was a gamble, and unfortunately, it didn't pay off.