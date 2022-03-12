“Against the Ice” is gripping, tense and thrilling — but it doesn’t quite land on its feet.
After the U.S. claims eastern Greenland by stating the country has split into two parts, Captain Ejnar Mikkelson (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) must hit the ice and team up with inexperienced crew member Iver Iverson (Joe Cole) to prove Greenland is only one island.
What starts out as a thrilling adventure devolves into a boring drama about men losing their minds in the soul-sucking isolation of the Arctic tundra. The first half contains all the action, from fights with polar bears to struggles against the brutal elements such as the sub-freezing temperature. The cinematography is incredible: It captures the mountains, frozen seas and wildlife with astounding beauty.
The two explorers keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The emotional intensity, played mostly through Iverson's relationship with their dogs, is the best part of the movie. Mikkelson views the dogs as expendable, while Iverson bonds with them. When the dogs eventually stand in the way of their survival, Iverson must come to terms with the reality of his situation. This dilemma, while heartbreaking, is carried out much too fast. Had the dogs been important throughout the entirety of the film, the emotional effect would’ve been more severe. Instead, this struggle is replaced quickly by less interesting ones that eat away at the tension and reduce the film’s edge-of-your-seat quality.
Later, Mikkelson and Iverson cease their travel and make a home in a hut, which stops the movie’s plot and pace. The primary danger then becomes Mikkelson’s mind, which begins to trick him into thinking that his girlfriend has come to the Arctic to be with him. This causes peril for both Mikkelson and his companion but doesn’t captivate the audience in the same way as their previous challenges.
At times this movie comes off as an action film; at others, a drama; and in between, an adventure. The key aim of the mission — to find evidence that Greenland is indeed one land — doesn’t feel significant when it’s accomplished. The elements of danger shift over the course of the movie, which leaves plotlines unsatisfied.
Fans of “Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will enjoy the actor’s dark take on an explorer with nothing left but his mission. Joe Cole also gives a solid performance as the optimistic sidekick who just wants his captain’s respect.
Most importantly, the movie lacks an ending that encompasses the film's contents. It never ceases to be compelling, but it unravels to the point where it feels glaringly incomplete and rushed. The conclusion never hits like a breakthrough and only manages to feel inevitable. On top of this, Cole and Coster-Waldau don’t look like they’ve succeeded, and there’s no euphoric feeling that should accompany escaping such natural terrors.
The script is solid but never outstanding. While it succeeds in pushing exposition to the wayside, it feels unoriginal at times. It brings nothing to the adventure genre that hasn’t already been explored. It’s funny at times but overshadowed by the grim outlook that the characters take throughout most of the conversations.
Mikkelson and Iverson have good chemistry, but their relationship arc doesn’t have a coherent ending. During the mission, Iverson never gains enough respect or compassion from his captain for the audience to notice. The movie shifts toward their personal struggles rather than focusing on their cooperation. For Mikkelson, this materializes in the hallucination of his old flame, played by Heida Reed. This leaves Iverson with little to do over the last act, and the film never really capitalizes on his character's setup.
Though flawed in plot and character development, “Against the Ice” is still emotionally significant and compelling. It’s still engaging, and it’s worth a watch.
