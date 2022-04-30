Yet another teen romantic comedy produced by Netflix, “Heartstopper,” doesn’t exactly reflect its title — as it’s one of the most heartwarming new TV shows on air today.
“Heartstopper,” released on April 22, is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series of the same name. It’s a quick eight-episode series, with each episode around 30 minutes in length, but it’s arguably one of the best romantic comedies by Netflix.
The series tells the story of 14-year-old Charlie (Joe Locke), a boy who’s open and comfortable about being gay, and popular rugby star Nick (Kit Connor), who’s still unsure of his sexuality. The two first meet at the very beginning of the first episode when Charlie was told to sit at a desk next to Nick. Through the next seven episodes, there’s a decent amount of ups and downs, but the ending is nothing short of adorable.
The show is comparable to Sam Levinson’s HBO hit “Euphoria.” Both shows have been praised for their representation of different sexualities and genders, but “Heartstopper” does it better. “Heartstopper,” like “Euphoria,” takes place in high school — except the actors are genuinely teenagers, not near-30-year-olds still playing high schoolers. The show itself is also a million times more realistic compared to the HBO hit.
“Heartstopper” is the essence of innocence. There are crushes — some unrequited — bullies, anxiety, awkward moments and more. A significant portion of the series is centered around texting. It’s almost overdone, but it’s pretty typical of any teenager nowadays. Many of the characters are shown typing out replies and then proceeding to delete them — a small but extremely realistic component of what life’s like for high school students.
The friend group “Heartstopper” focuses on is extremely diverse — there’s Elle (Yasmin Finney), a Black transgender student who was forced to move schools to escape bullying; Tao (William Gao), a movie buff who’s simply trying to keep the group together amid the drama; and Isaac (Tobie Donovan), an endearing student who only seems to open up around his closest friends. By the end of the series, the group bonds with Elle’s new friends — Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), who are in a relationship, but struggling to remain apathetic about people’s judgment.
Tara and Darcy’s relationship is almost parallel with Charlie and Nick’s — for both couples, one of the two are comfortable in their sexuality, while the other is still struggling to tell people. In fact, when Nick decided he was ready to no longer keep his relationship with Charlie a secret, Tara and Darcy were the first people he told. The two were happy and respectful, and it was a very heartwarming scene altogether.
One aspect of the show that’s particularly comforting is how the creators don’t try to dramatize the kids’ sexualities. For instance, Nick is taken aback by his feelings for Charlie, considering Charlie is the first boy he’s had feelings for, but not in a negative way. It’s extremely refreshing to see, as it represents that someone questioning their sexuality isn’t a bad thing at all.
“Heartstopper” is surely a must-see. It represents a lot of minorities in ways that are realistic and not dramatized. It’s adorable, innocent and pure — definitely a show to watch with the whole family. While only one season’s out right now, the creators left enough up in the air for a potential second season, and maybe even more. While there are no plans for a second season at the moment, fans are surely hoping that there will be.
