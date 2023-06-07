With so many Spider-Man-related projects released in the past six years — Tom Holland’s trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), two video games with a third coming soon and now two animated films centered around Miles Morales — it wouldn’t be unreasonable to get them mixed up.
But there’s no confusion with “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
It stands on its own pedestal as a magnificent work of art and storytelling that fully embraces the idea of a comic book movie and runs with it. It’s no surprise though as its predecessor, “Into the Spider-Verse,” won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019. Just when you think this corner of the Spider-Man franchise can’t get any better, “Across the Spider-Verse” surpasses expectations once again with massive crowd appeal.
While Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) grows into his own as the Spider-Man of Earth-1610, Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) of Earth-65 finds herself joining the Spider-Society, a community of Spider-People from across the multiverse led by Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), a futuristic, vampire version of the hero. Other notable features are the return of Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) from the first film and the introduction of Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Pravitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India (Karan Soni) and Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya).
So many heroes means plenty of worlds to explore, as the movie’s title suggests. The attention to detail in “Across the Spider-Verse” is unmatched, and the artists working on this film weren’t afraid to take risks. Each world takes on its own look and personality that reflect its Spider-Man. Animation’s an art form that I think is often overlooked as childish or somehow less work than a live-action movie, but that’s simply not true here.
Gwen’s dimension uses a lot of vibrant, pastel colors that shift with the tone and atmosphere of the scene and fill the frame with more texture and emotion — something the film’s directors have described as a “three dimensional mood ring.” Meanwhile, the world of Spider-Man India’s Mumbattan feels like the characters are traversing through a sketchbook, and Hobie’s universe and character design appropriately feel like a collage of magazine clippings and punk-rock album covers.
I'm obsessed with Across the Spider-Verse's different animation styles they're all breathtaking pic.twitter.com/vCBT2MFG0h— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) June 3, 2023
The score is just as fluid as the visuals, seamlessly deviating from intense synthesizers when Miguel makes an entrance to a slick and elegant pop track for Gwen gliding through the city. Miles’ theme takes advantage of dramatic horns to resemble that of Peter’s, his mentor, and blends with hip-hop beats to signify his own interests and what he brings to the role of Spider-Man. The soundtrack from Metro Boomin has some nice tunes to add to the film’s ambience but nothing that rivals the popularity Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” gained after the first movie premiered.
The movie also successfully elevates The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), a lower-level antagonist very few people have likely heard of before — one Miles calls a “villain of the week” — to a multiversal threat with dangerous power. After the events of “Into the Spider-Verse,” The Spot develops the power to generate portals from — you guessed it — spots on his skin and becomes a worthy nemesis for Miles and the other Spider-People. The Spot’s distinct, unordinary look likely wouldn’t translate well in a live-action project with hit-or-miss CGI effects either, which makes the animated medium increasingly impactful.
In addition to the pure artistry of the film, the themes of “Across the Spider-Verse” hit home with the original draw of Spider-Man from the hero’s comic book origins: anyone could be under the mask. This idea rang true in the first film with the different Spider-People who came to Miles’ dimension, and it’s emphasized even more in the sequel. Miles and his counterparts bring a level of representation to the screen that shows fans of all kinds who their hero could look like. When Miles’ authority to be Spider-Man is challenged, he proves he’s worthy of the “great responsibility” again and again.
The only downside to “Across the Spider-Verse” is that it feels drawn out at some points — you’ll know it when you see it — but that complaint also presents the dilemma of what to cut. When every detail in the frame is crafted with such care, how could you take away from that? Even though some scenes run longer, it gives fans more to appreciate from the hard work of the film’s creators.
All this is to say I’m excited for what will come in “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” which was teased during the credits and will serve as the final movie of the Spider-Verse trilogy. The cliffhanger ending fans see in “Across the Spider-Verse” is clever and promises a lot more action and emotional challenges to come for Miles and his friends. As masterful pieces of cinematic art, there’s no doubt in my mind that the finale will aim high and stick the landing yet again.