ABBA’s highly anticipated new album, “Voyage,” is worth the wait. It feels like nothing has changed since they released hit after hit in the ’70s and ’80s. The artists may have aged, but they’re just as talented as they were in their youth. The album is an expansion of past music, similar in style to everything they’ve produced in the past — it’s still got the same charm.
The group’s fanbase has only grown in the past 40 years. While Generation x and boomers may know the songs from their prime-time debut, many millenials and Gen Zers know them through the Jukebox musicals “Mamma Mia!” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” The band also has classics like “Dancing Queen”— a timeless song.
ABBA has two vocalists, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, and two musicians, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. During their prime, the band consisted of two married couples — Agnetha and Björn, and Frida and Benny — both of whom have since divorced but haven’t let it affect their music. The four have proven that they still have the ability to work together to create powerful albums like its newest, “Voyage.”
The album brings up the same themes ABBA has focused on in the past: love, music and dancing. Songs like “Just a Notion” and “When You Danced With Me”make references to dancing.
Listeners can hear growth in the performers. The song “When You Danced With Me”makes references to music, similar to songs from the past, like “Thank You for the Music.”They also make references to the classic “Dancing Queen”with lyrics like “You miss the good ole times when you danced with me.” The band realizes they’re no longer the “dancing queens, young and sweet,” but they’re embracing who they are now.
There are also songs about motherhood and dealing with adult relationships. Songs like “I Can Be That Woman” and “Keep an Eye on Dan” feel very motherly. “Keep an Eye on Dan” follows the story of divorced parents dealing with shared custody of their children — something that many adults may deal with.
In “Voyage,” ABBA makes the mundane aspects of life relatable and beautiful, like in “Bumblebee.” With lyrics like “Feeling sad for those who’d never hear the hum of bumblebees,” the speaker expresses gratitude for the bees humming around her while she works in her garden. This song is also a call to environmentalists, giving the message that nature is important and that listeners should feel sorry for those who won’t get to experience these joys in the future due to climate change.
“Voyage” comes just in time for the holiday season, with “Little Things” feeling like a Christmas song. Lyrics like “oh what joy Santa brings” and “Christmas stocking full of nice things” make it a great addition to any Christmas playlist.
For both die-hard ABBA fans and those who have only heard a couple of classics, “Voyage” is a must-listen.
Contact Grace Feuchter at feuchtgi@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.