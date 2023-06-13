Two years ago, I was stationed in a hotel room in New York debating whether I should trek a few blocks to see the lyrical mystic, Bob Dylan, perform live. After choosing to not attend the show, two thoughts waded in my mind for the entirety of the trip: How is Dylan still able to perform, and what did the artist have to give to the world that he hadn’t produced already?
Please, don’t mistake my skepticism for a lack of faith in Dylan. My admiration for the magnitude of a poet has been nurtured since my record spin of “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan,” when I first connected with the young, harsh singer. Over the years, I delved into biographic magazines, aligned my emotions within his music catalog and even endured his latest literary project, “The Philosophy of Modern Song.”
Still, once coming across “Shadow Kingdom,” released June 2, my questions returned.
Answers could only be sought in “Shadow Kingdom,” an compilation album of cherished turnstile usuals and deep-cut tracks from albums such as “John Wesley Harding” and “Highway 61 Revisited.” All while accompanied by the 82-year-old vocals of Dylan and a rhythmic Americana band.
When diving into the project, I was transported from their space to a front barstool seat in Dylan’s smoky domain, which is enlivened in the album’s accompanying film, “Shadow Kingdom.” Initially, it’s strange to hear Dylan’s modern vocals at the forefront of professional production until ease sets in by his tried and true revolver: the harmonica.
The opening track, “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” exposes the idea of Dylan selecting these past gems for this point in the artist's life. Though withered in voice, Dylan falls into the reliability of conscious storytelling to which the band carefully executes a supporting anthem. A perfect opener, Dylan writes, “Someday, everything is going to be beautiful / When I paint my masterpiece.” From this unfilled desire, I wonder if the album of arranged tracks is Dylan’s ideal musical triumph.
Following the opening track, I was cascaded by a whimsical transition into “Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine).” Immediately, I recognized the sharp tongue of a young Dylan who had written similar, tension-buried tracks, such as “One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later)” on the same 1966 release, “Blonde on Blonde.” From this electric contribution, I was instructed to adhere to the album’s main theme: time, with the theme repeating between accordion riffs.
As the striking accordion notes fade, I’m brought back to the theme of time with “Queen Jane Approximately,” a more personal track surveying a past relationship. At this point, it’s no wonder Dylan’s at a point of reflection in his life. Cries of repeated “whens” follow Dylan with pity into "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight,” when the reflections concoct a memoir of despair for the artist — that there’s no certain love to point to. Despite a newfound energetic pulse from the band, I was then propelled with Dylan by the weight of the years to a therapeutic bottle — the blues.
Despite this emotional state in the album playing over the course of two tracks, “Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues” and “Tombstone Blues,” Dylan’s prose writes off all interjections of staleness. With minimal, lonesome production, I find his song and vices are the only things that carry Dylan through these rough times. The artist takes his place as a warner to sin, a protestor to the loneliness of fame, speaking to listeners directly with his warning in a world where people strive for fame: “Now I wish I could write you a melody so plain / That could hold you dear lady from going insane / That could ease you and cool you and cease the pain.”
Pain for Dylan is lessened, or at least subdued, in the following track, “To Be Alone With You,” in which a connection seems to raise him from the depths. As the taste of his drunken state lingers, confusion ensues through a repetitive production accompaniment from the band. Questions from Dylan himself return, and I can begin to wonder if these love stories from Dylan are authentic. He’s become untrustworthy in the following track, “What Was It You Wanted,” and it appears the direction of the project has continued on a downward spiral.
That’s until the awakening clarity of the following track’s beginning line, “May God bless and keep you always.” “Forever Young” is a true pinnacle of songwriting translated throughout generations since its release in ’74. The almost stagnant Americana band fails to diminish the magic of Dylan’s cherished wisdom, and the project becomes golden in this timeless classic. With a shorter prose, I can reap the reward of the newer project from Dylan and is reminded of the artist’s unmatched skill.
The two following tracks, “Pledging My Time” and “The Wicked Messenger,” both explicitly emphasize the themes of the album and Dylan’s ethos. I’m invited to perceive the wants, needs and desires of Dylan with a vulnerable writing style. While “The Wicked Messenger” first appears as a filler track to lead listeners into the finale of the production, the closing lyrics writes, “And he was told but these a few words / Which opened up his heart / ‘If ye cannot bring any good news, then don’t bring any’” — a critical view of Dylan and his purpose in the world as a writer, protestor and messenger of truth as the artist reflects on his career.
“Watching The River Flow” magnifies Dylan’s final stance of the world, in which he’s lost control and influence. He longs for his younger days of running “back in the city,” though he’s come to the realization that he can only watch the winds of change blow around him. This defeat follows Dylan into the track “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” in which the artist accepts finality and instead looks toward the future with the aged track. He’s no longer the idea of Bob Dylan but instead a creative changed entirely: “Strike another match, go start anew.”
Being able to delve into Dylan’s mind through this arranged project is well worth the effort for fans of folk and prose and those unbothered by his legacy. The selection of multi-layered storytelling and wisdom that exudes from Dylan’s enriched voice provides an experience like no other that I wish for all listeners to encounter. With “Shadow Kingdom,” Dylan answered all of my questions, only in a way I never expected.