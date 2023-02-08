What do you do when four well-known actresses play big-time fans of the New England Patriots? You send them to the Super Bowl.
Four best friends in their mid-70s and 80s are huge Patriots fans who love NFL quarterback Tom Brady. When they realize their favorite NFL team made it to the 2017 Super Bowl, they decide to go to the big game as a group. There, they have the most outrageous and fun experience any of them have ever had. The movie hit No. 2 at the box office this weekend with a total of $12.5 million.
The film is produced by Brady and is said to be based off of a true story. However, it really wasn’t. According to Times, the fan club’s real name is Over 80 for Brady and they never got to go to the Super bowl in 2017. When watching the movie you can tell some parts are dramatized and probably false and were created just for pure entertainment. For example, one of the women gets bombarded by fans who read her fan fiction novel about Rob Gronkowski — a novel that was never actually written. It adds some humor to that character’s backstory, but it was one of the many exaggerated moments of the film.
The legendary cast did a great job with telling the story in a hilarious way. The casting agents were able to secure icons Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lilly Tomlin as the four superfans. While some of the actresses have worked together before, this is the first time they’ve done anything as a group. However, it felt like they’ve filmed together several times. These four women portrayed the idea of lifelong friendship as it should be and did a great job delivering each individual personality. They definitely showed they deserved their iconic status even though this was more of a fun project.
Since the Patriots were a major role in the story, they had to include them into the production. The two featured in the movie were Brady and Gronkowski. Brady was a decent actor; he was authentic and real. Gronkowski stumbled a little during his cameo, but he was funny enough for his part. Since it was about the 2017 Super Bowl, the editors even added actual footage from the game that year to emphasize the realism.
The football players and four women weren’t the only recognizable faces in this film. The casting team rallied celebrities like Guy Fieri to add some fun. He played himself, so it was an easy part, and he delivered it as if he was on another Food Network show. Billy Porter also appeared and had the right personality for his part. He needed an outgoing and over-the-top persona, which is what Porter has off-camera, so it was an easy role for him too.
There were a lot of moments that included the bonds of womanhood and friendship. Seeing how this friend group not only focuses on sports but also being there for each other was a nice aspect. When one of the women had to deal with a personal issue, the other three helped her get through it. It was good to see a film where there’s no dramatic conflict within the friendship because that’s seen often in movies about a group of girlfriends. This was less focused on drama and more on comedy and really emphasized women supporting other women.
Although it’s a film with a message of female empowerment, male viewers are going to enjoy it as well. The amount of football references makes it a movie that anyone can see and not be bored. Sports junkies will laugh at several moments and understand some of the situations better. It has the right balance of femininity and masculinity for the film.
An interesting component that’s more media-based is the timing of this movie. Not only is it perfect since we’re approaching the Super Bowl, but Brady announced on his social media that he’s retiring this year. This was an interesting jump for him because he’s been in football for so long. Since Brady is supposingly retiring, perhaps this is a look into his post-NFL plans. However, the movie seems more like a one-time project and not a career shift.
This is also not the first time an NFL star produced a film. In 2019, former player, Tim Tebow, produced “Run The Race.” Since Tebow is known to be a spiritual person, the film was more religious than this one. Both were good in their own ways, and it’s interesting to see people who are associated with sports try their hand in the film industry.
Although it has four Hollywood legends starring in it, this film won’t go down in history as an iconic sports movie. It’s funny throughout and has several heartwarming moments, but it shouldn’t have been so heavily marketed as a true story when it wasn’t actually.
