While the Monday after the Oscars typically sees social media focused on who won awards and who didn’t, this year, much of the talk is about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock in the face after joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
Smith starred in “King Richard” as Serena and Venus Williams’ dad, Richard, for which he won the Oscar for best actor. Prior to Smith’s win, Chris Rock made a stab at Pinkett Smith’s alopecia by comparing the actress’s short hair to the likes of “G.I. Jane.” When Rock first made the joke, Smith seemed amused, though Pinkett Smith didn’t. Soon after a glare from his wife, Smith charged at Rock, hit him in the face, then yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth!”
The moment sparked many reactions, as the crowd was visibly shocked, and this public act of violence is being frowned upon.
Rock hasn’t pressed charges and Smith likely will face no repercussions. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars, has publicly condemned Smith’s actions.
However, Smith’s actions aren’t the only topic of discussion, since the ceremony also featured some historic moments for 2022 hosts and award winners.
After not having a host for the last three years, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes triple-teamed the job for 2022. Wanda Sykes began the evening in good spirits when she said, “We’re going to have a great night tonight. And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night,” snapping at Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, legislation that prohibits Florida primary schools from discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity.
Jane Campion became the first woman to be nominated for Best Director twice — this time for “The Power of the Dog” — and the third woman to win this award.
Ariana DeBose became the second Latina and first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar. DeBose honored Rita Moreno for being the first Latina to win for her performance as Anita in the original “West Side Story.” DeBose’s speech was tear-jerking when she referenced the weary world in which we live; “nonetheless, dreams do come true,” she said. DeBose also spoke to those struggling with their identities and declared that no matter how down or out of place they may feel, “There is indeed a place for us.”
The movie “CODA,” about a child of deaf adults, won Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted screenplay. Youn Yuh-jung presented the Best Supporting Actor award to Troy Kurstor — the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar — in sign language, which she learned for that specific moment. His speech may have been the most emotional of the night, in which he called out to his dad, who was unable to communicate with his son in sign language, as he’s paralyzed. He signed, “Dad, I learned so much from you. I’ll always love you. You are my hero.” The audience then applauded him in sign language.
Two of the highest praised female artists from the last two generations, Liza Minnelli and Lady Gaga, presented the Best Picture award to the team behind “CODA.” Gaga leaned down and told a struggling Minnelli, “I got you,” to which she responded, “I know,” warming viewers’ hearts after a wild night.
It’s not an award show without noting everyone’s outfits. Timothée Chalamet debuted a shirtless look, Kristen Stewart wore a skin suit and co-host Wanda Sykes had her very own “King Richard”-inspired look. Anna Taylor-Joy, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian stole the show, rocking a black sheer Dior dress, a dapper Sportmax suit, and a gorgeous turquoise Balenciaga gown, respectively.
Despite outfit controversies and on-stage altercations, the Oscars went on as planned. Beyoncé performed first with her Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive” from “King Richard.” The stage was set up as a tennis court, with dancers dressed in lime green and vibrant colors, to represent the court in Compton, California, where Serena and Venus practiced tennis as children. This performance was beautiful.
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won their first Oscar with “No Time to Die,” an original song they wrote for the James Bond film of the same name. Eilish’s voice is one of a kind and she and her brother worked beautifully together at the Oscars. Even though the song is rather dark: dark lights, Billie’s dark black hair, and her band, brother and herself all wearing all-black clothing, it was still a beautiful performance.
Views hit a record low last year, so producers decided to host a prior ceremony that wasn’t televised recognizing the winners for short films, production design, score, editing, makeup, hairstyling and sound. This decision is receiving backlash, as these categories celebrate professions that are critical to filmmaking, yet wasn’t televised. This year’s show did surpass last year’s views, but interest was still reported to be quite low.
This year’s Oscars ceremony may have been the most inclusive ever with Black, white, Latina, queer, Asian and deaf artists accepting awards. As Brooke Barns said in the New York Times, “it was terrific to behold so many different people.”
