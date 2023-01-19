“Welcome to ‘Iris.’ We hope we’ll be around for a long time.”
These words, written by Haley Huchler, a senior media arts and design and English double major, greet readers in the first issue of the latest successor in JMU’s long line of literary and arts magazines. This edition, with the revamp to “Iris,” was released Dec. 14, a little over a year after the final issue of the previous magazine, “Temper.”
Copies line stands in Wilson, Harrison, Keezell and Miller halls. Apart from print magazines, the issue is also available online.
Erica Cavanagh, an English professor and the faculty adviser for “Iris,” said the “Temper” publication had “gone fallow as many things apparently did during the pandemic.” Over the past summer, however, Cavanagh began reaching out to creative writing minors to help reinstate the magazine.
“We were obviously reviving the magazine,” Grace Keeler, the magazine’s assistant editor, said. Keeler is an English and writing, rhetoric and technical communication (WRTC) double major and contributed written pieces to the issue.
After the “Temper” team members either graduated or were phased out by COVID-19, an entirely new editorial staff was created and the new name accompanied the change. Huchler was recruited for the editor-in-chief position, which she began in May. Huchler is a former staff writer for The Breeze.
Despite the name adjustment, Huchler said, editors sought inspiration from past literary and arts magazines. “Gardy Loo,” another former JMU arts publication, was reviewed in the process.
“We pored over those magazines when looking, not only how to design and lay out the magazine, but also just to get a feel for what types of work they used to publish,” Huchler said.
Though different stylistically, “Iris” is committed to the same mission as past magazines. According to its website, “We publish creative pieces including fiction, nonfiction, poems, and visual arts, such as paintings, drawings, mixed media, and photography.”
Cavanagh, a writer and editor of former JMU publications, emphasized the archival importance of literary magazines. She said permanence is one of the reasons for reviving “Temper.”
“It’s a tangible thing that they can look at and be like, ‘Here, I have this thing that I contributed to,’” Cavanagh said. “It’s not just something that’s lost.”
Cavanagh’s able to trace former co-writers who have proceeded to successful careers in the literary field. The authors themselves “could also inspire the current burgeoning writers who are here,” Cavanagh said.
As with connections made in former publications, community-building for like-minded artists was emphasized with the revival of the magazine. Cavanagh said this outlet can cultivate an unparalleled creative environment.
“Having work showcased in one place can’t help but create community between people,” Cavanagh said. “When you look at the literary magazine … you look at the names of people and say, ‘Oh, that person was in my class,’ or ‘Oh, I maybe would like to work on this magazine.’”
Keeler agreed.
“I want people — like all kinds of people and all kinds of work — to be showcased and to be available to the community of JMU,” she said.
The ultimate showcase of “Iris’” community-building was its pre-publication reading at the Student Success Center on Dec. 6, 2022. The event featured the magazine’s staff as well as writers and visual artists who contributed to the first issue.
Throughout the event, authors presented their poetry and other literary works. Keeler said adding voices to submissions brought the issue’s written pieces to life.
“We actually had 11 of our people who were open to reading their work,” Keeler said. “[When] you get to hear the person who wrote it say it out loud … it was really powerful.”
Liz Shanks, a junior English major, shared her piece, “Sonderlust,” a poem about deconstructing music. Shanks said this was her first experience sharing poetry outside the classroom.
“I was really proud of myself, especially in that moment,” Shanks said. “Like, ‘I did it, I’m here, and I am literally reading it out loud to a room.’”
Cavanagh said by presenting their work outside of the classroom, students are able to “risk their voices and their creativity more by exposing it to a larger audience.”
Keeler emphasized the importance of spreading literary and visual art beyond the classroom.
“It’s important that we showcase all different types of literature and art that people at JMU have to offer,” Keeler said. “There’s so much that I think people wouldn’t get to see if we didn’t have ‘Iris.’”
For most literary and visual arts students, “Iris” is their first opportunity to publish their work through a respectable outlet with the chance of further exposure, Huchler said.
This was the case for Shanks, who further described the feeling of herself and her friend being published in the magazine as “euphoric.”
“We were like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is real. We’re actually getting published, the thing that we’ve always dreamed of,’” Shanks said.
Huchler commented that, for the first issue, pieces were chosen specifically for their resonation with JMU students. Alongside written works, art pieces are chosen to reflect the prose.
“There was this one piece of creative nonfiction someone wrote about their childhood home and then we got these really cool film photos, one of which was like this old kitchen, like a window behind a refrigerator,” Huchler said. “We thought that it was really cool how those pieces could be in conversation with each other.”
Moving forward, Keeler said they may reach out to studio art and design majors to collect visual artwork submissions for the spring issue.
“One of the best things about a literary magazine is to see poems paired with different art pieces and to let it tell a story,” Keeler said.
The “Iris” editorial team is also hoping for more recognition for the spring issue. Huchler said the more notoriety, the more students will “come seek us out as a place to share their work.”
For Cavanagh, continuation of providing a creative outlet is of the utmost importance, she said, especially because of inconsistencies with past publications.
“There’s enough, sort of, isolation in the world that whatever I can do to break up that potential isolation, give people a platform, again, to be heard [and] to exercise their voice,” Cavanagh said, “that’s what I’m going to do.”
Cavanagh further described the importance of having a publication that “serves” students equipped with dreams of getting their ideas into the world.
“There are other students who want the extra push to see, ‘What happens if other people beyond my classroom actually read my words?’” Cavanagh said. “They want that engagement with the audience.”
Submissions for literary and visual work open this month for the spring 2023 edition. For Huchler and Keeler, they said, continuous submissions, editorial team growth and involvement from JMU creatives is the key to securing the magazine’s future.
“If anyone has even a fleeting [interest] in helping us create the magazine or something that they want to submit to the magazine, please, please go for it,” Keeler said. “We love reading work, and we love adding to our team.”
Avery Goodstine contributed to this report.