Two years after the death of an iconic musician, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer has released a film telling the story of the “Queen of Soul.”
“Respect,” released Aug. 13, follows the life of Aretha Franklin. As a ten-year-old (Skye Dakota Turner), her voice was unlike any other child. The movie shows that Franklin had some dark moments at that age, but music and the Baptist church were her saving graces. As she grew into a young woman (Jennifer Hudson), her passion for music grew stronger, and she did everything she could to become the legendary artist known around the world.
There’s no one else who could portray Franklin the way Hudson does. Franklin was the type of woman who was filled with determination, and that’s exactly what Hudson delivers. Another huge factor was Franklin’s vocals. Franklin’s voice was hard to match — she had one of the widest and most unique vocal ranges. Fortunately, Hudson is able to match that precisely in her performances. This is a role Hudson was born to play — it’s an Oscar-worthy performance.
The writers do a great job pulling on viewers’ heartstrings. There were many traumatic events that occurred when Franklin was young, and the director and Turner both do an amazing job portraying those moments so the audience can sympathize with her devastation. An example is the unexpected death of her mother whom she admired so much. More hardships arise in later moments when they show her struggles as a young woman, as well as an artist, who’s been put on a pedestal. Hudson goes out of her way to make sure viewers understand how hard Franklin’s life was behind closed doors.
While the acting and singing were memorable, so were the outfits. The costume designers were on point with what was trendy during the ’60s and ’70s. Franklin grew up in a Baptist family, so Hudson was given a more conservative wardrobe to portray Franklin’s style prior to her career taking off. As time went by, they made sure to copy what a woman with Franklin’s personality would wear during that era of fashion, as well as redesign some pieces Franklin actually wore during her shows.
As a performer, Franklin would always wear fabulous dresses and had amazing hairstyles. So, when it was time for a performance scene, the designers didn’t hold back on the idea of a glamorous soul artist. They did an excellent job with keeping the iconic Franklin look.
“Respect” also highlighted the racial inequality and prejudice that Franklin faced throughout her life. In the ’50s and ’60s, Franklin and her father were powerful activists in the Civil Rights Movement. It was a significant aspect for a film being released in this era due to the rise of racial awareness and activism in today’s society. Her father, who was the reverend at her church, would preach about racial justice and following the idea of peaceful protests.
The music in the production is outstanding. Franklin was a Grammy Award-winning artist and dubbed the title, “Queen of Soul.” The movie explores the timeline from when each song was released. Hudson’s voice is within the same range as Franklin’s so you can tell it was Hudson’s voice singing, and one can tell that Hudson’s voice is authentic. This authenticity gave her the opportunity to play around with the vocals, which showed viewers who might not religiously listen to Franklin how much her voice was capable of. While Hudson’s performance was Oscar worthy, the film might also have a solid shot at a Grammy for Best Music Film.
There were very few moments when the writers could’ve gone into more depth. An example is when characters were introduced but only given names and not background stories.
This film was a great way to memorialize Franklin and her achievements. There are some moments of darkness, but they’re balanced out by the joyful moments in her life. The writers and director did a wonderful job telling the story of such a beloved artist. “Respect” undoubtedly deserves the awards it’s sure to be given.
