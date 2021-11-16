After Scooter Braun’s purchase of Taylor Swift’s master recordings in 2019, Swift announced she would re-record her first six albums in order to own her work. “Red,” the second re-recording after Fearless, was released Friday. It was announced nearly five months in advance, and even with no singles preceding its arrival, it’s been highly anticipated.
In her announcement of the re-recording, Swift described the album as “a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end.” With heartbreaking tracks such as “All Too Well” conflicting with upbeat songs like “22,” the mosaic that Swift describes has been obvious since the initial 2012 release of “Red.” Nearly 10 years after the first release, not much has changed.
The album has 30 total tracks — the 21 tracks originally from “Red,” along with nine previously unreleased songs from the vault. There are a few collaborations as well, with artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran all featured on new songs. Sheeran now has two features on “Red (Taylor’s Version),” including “Everything Has Changed,” which was initially released in 2012. Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol also remains on “The Last Time.”
“Red (Taylor’s Version)” is, simply put, impressive. Swift managed to re-record the songs similarly, yet each song has aspects that deviate from the original versions. Considering she’s now 10 years older, her voice has unequivocally matured. This becomes most evident in tracks such as “Stay Stay Stay” and “22.” Those songs have always had a more distinct, youthful sound compared to the others. While still enjoyable, Swift’s younger voice almost works better on the first versions. However, every other track on “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is arguably better than the original.
Other than the difference in Swift’s voice, there are slight musical changes as well. Every track generally has a clearer instrumental quality, but there are a few songs — most evidently “The Moment I Knew” and “Come Back...Be Here” — where drums were added to songs that previously lacked them. “Girl At Home,” however, sounds almost completely different from the original. While the lyrics remain the same, the production, which was once overall acoustic, now has a poppier sound.
“Red (Taylor’s Version)” had nine “Vault” songs that had never been released by Swift. However, two tracks — “Babe” and “Better Man” — although written by Swift, were initially released by other artists. “Babe” was sung by country music duo Sugarland in 2018. The song featured Swift as a background vocalist, but the re-recording is entirely done by her.
“Better Man” was performed by country music group Little Big Town in 2016. When comparing the two songs to Swift’s versions, they’re undoubtedly similar, especially the instrumentals. However, Sugarland and Little Big Town clearly made the songs sound more like country music. This didn’t come as a surprise, seeing that Swift notably transferred to pop music with her 2014 album “1989.” While Swift’s versions of the songs don’t sound like country, she still performed them well, and they fit right in with the rest of “Red (Taylor’s Version).”
Easily the most heart-wrenching vault track, “Ronan” was originally performed live by Swift for a Stand Up to Cancer event in 2012. The song was written about Ronan Thompson, a 4-year-old boy who died in 2011 from neuroblastoma. Maya Thompson, Ronan’s mother, is credited as a co-writer on the song, as Swift read her blog post and was inspired to write about him. The soft electric guitar in the song is pleasant to listen to, but the touching lyrics are what really stand out.
Swift writes, “Flowers pile up in the worst way, no one knows what to say / About a beautiful boy who died” and “What if I’m standing in your closet trying to talk to you? / What if I kept the hand-me-downs you won’t grow into?”
Every Vault track is unique and well written, which is typical of Swift. “Forever Winter” is one of the best. The song discusses being in a relationship with someone who struggles with mental health. Swift uses imagery of seasons to provide comfort to the topic of the song: “I’ll be summer sun for you forever / Forever winter if you go.” Swift also points out that you don’t always know whether someone is struggling. She writes: “He seems fine most of the time / Forcing smiles and ‘Never minds.’” The topic of “Forever Winter” is unlike what Swift has written about before, especially since the song was initially penned in 2011.
The final song on the album is a lengthened version of the fifth track, “All Too Well.” It includes new and extended verses and a longer outro. Swift said this version was the first one she wrote but it was ultimately cut down. The track is just over 10 minutes — which definitely isn’t common for artists nowadays. While it’s lengthy, Swift does it brilliantly. Every verse is exceptionally well written, and the song doesn’t seem to drag on. While the shortened version of “All Too Well” is incredible on its own, this lengthened version provides more detail and is more personal.
The original “Red” is a fantastic album, but the re-recording elevates it. From the more adult vocals to the changes in instrumental quality, Swift certainly knows what she’s doing when it comes to re-recording her albums — and no one knows what she'll do next.
