Shannon Conley was in Arizona dealing with a family medical emergency for a few weeks at the beginning of the year. Yet, she still felt the aftermath of the Feb. 1 Bridgwater College shooting and the Jan. 31 and Feb. 6 suicides on JMU’s campus.
“Everything was compounded,” Conley said. “In both of my homes, there was chaos and sadness and an unsettledness.”
While students’ concerns have dominated on-campus discussion of mental health conversations, Conley, an associate professor in integrated sciences and technology (ISAT), said it’s important for faculty to talk about it as well.
Heather Coltman, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said the pandemic led to some positive changes in how mental health is talked about among faculty.
“Prior to [COVID-19], certainly we would be aware that faculty have a unique set of stressors; they’re trying to balance so much,” Coltman said, “but with [COVID-19], the level of anxiety became really extreme.”
Conley said she thinks many aspects regarding professors’ mental health have changed because of the pandemic. Before COVID-19, she said, there wasn’t much emphasis on it, but there’s been more openness to talk about mental health as of late.
“Giving each other grace, grace for ourselves and for others, that’s something new since the pandemic,” Conley said.
Conley said the Bridgewater College shooting and suicides at JMU have had a negative effect on faculty’s mental health as well. Because professors are part of the same JMU community, Debbie Sturm, Counseling & Supervision Program director and licensed professional counselor, said, “Anything that happens in the community affects all of us all.”
Sturm said she was especially impacted during the recent upheaval over mental health on campus because she lost her nephew to suicide two years ago — any time she hears about a suicide, she said, all of that heartache comes flooding back.
“During the pain of everything that happened, I’m really aware of my own grief and how acute it is,” Sturm said.
The overall feelings of faculty have been “overwhelmed and distraught,” Coltman said, and the combination of lingering mental health issues due to the pandemic and the recent tragedies have made faculty more concerned for themselves and their students.
Conley said she’s been more open about her own struggles with anxiety and how she sees a psychiatrist. She said this makes her students and other professors feel more open to talking to her about their own mental health issues.
The general attitude from faculty toward mental health among professors is overall positive, Sturm said — specifically, having empathy for each other, being willing to talk about things and being forgiving of yourself and others.
Conley and Sturm both spoke highly of their departments and said they feel the support around having these difficult conversations about mental health is high.
“It’s something we talk about all the time,” Sturm said. “We’re really aware of conversations with each other and boundaries and workload.”
Coltman said she’s aware that many faculty members create their own groups to practice mindfulness. While this isn’t something officially offered by JMU, she expressed her support for professors who are taking their own initiatives to encourage openness surrounding mental health.
For example, Sturm said she and her colleagues will occasionally meet for tea over Zoom just to spend time with each other and provide support.
“We don’t have enough counselors on campus. It’s walk-in hours only,” Conley said. “If someone’s in distress and in a fragile state, they’re not just going to walk in. There needs to be something more solid, an appointment card, a time, otherwise they won’t just go.”
And Conley said it’s no longer “taboo” to call out of a meeting because of a therapy appointment.
Although mental health is the main focus area in Sturm’s department — making it common practice for these discussions to take place — she said she thinks it’s just as prominent among faculty in other departments based on conversations she’s had with other professors.
While it can be difficult for some to take the time to address their own mental health, there are resources on campus available for professors who are seeking help, Coltman said.
Faculty have access to the Counseling Center. Coltman also recommended The Center for Faculty Innovation (CFI).
“They have a long history of providing training and support for faculty,” Coltman said, “[such as] self-care, responding to staff and students in distress while you are also in distress.”
The Center declined a request for comment by The Breeze, saying in an email, “Unfortunately, none of the CFI staff have a background in mental health and do not feel comfortable speaking on the topic.”
While professors are doing what they can to provide support for their students, they’ve also begun including themselves in that conversation.
“We’re concerned about our students,” Coltman said, “but we have to put on our own oxygen masks before we put on others.”
For Sturm, the most important thing is to simply ask how people are.
“You don’t have to do anything big,” Sturm said, “but just stopping and noticing and asking how people are is a big deal."
