Frustrated about the mental health crisis at JMU, students came together last semester to relaunch Active Minds, a club focused on destigmatizing mental health.
After a string of events last semester that drove a student outcry for more mental health support from the university, Emmalee Stokes, Active Minds co-president and a senior health sciences major, said it was obvious JMU needed such an organization. She said while there are many mental health resources at JMU, there’s an obvious lack of recognition of those resources. Stokes said this is why she and Claire Sumner, co-president and a senior accounting major, decided to bring the group back.
“Like many people, I was frustrated about the mental health crisis going on in the country and here at JMU,” Sumner said. “I felt like something needed to be done, which is why we got the organization back up and running.”
Although Sumner said she doesn’t like to see students criticize JMU for how it handles mental health situations because they’re unaware of what’s going on behind the scenes, she said she understands where many students’ frustration comes from.
Stokes said Tim Miller, JMU’s vice president for student affairs, approached her at an induction ceremony for the National Society for Collegiate Scholars on Nov. 15, 2021, about relaunching the club after it disbanded in 2020 during the pandemic. She said Miller was passionate about rebooting Active Minds, but at the time, scheduling and logistics were hard to organize, so the group didn’t get everything together until last semester.
Miller added that combating the mental health crisis isn’t a one-size-fits-all issue. JMU has implemented resources like TimelyCare, a telehealth counseling service for which students receive 12 free sessions annually, as well as an e-learning program on mental health and sexual assault from Kognito, a training simulation company, that was required of all students.
“Addressing mental health is not a one-effort thing,” Miller said. “You can’t just improve telehealth or require Kognito training. It’s a multiple-effort thing and having a student organization that’s focused on mental health, like Active Minds, is one of those pieces that I knew would make a difference.”
While Active Minds is still finding its footing as a student organization, the club is open to anyone and has weekly meetings where different mental health topics are discussed, such as exercise, therapy and balancing school and self-care time. These meetings allow members to learn about different aspects of mental health and then give time to practice them. For example, Isabella Cerullo, the Active Minds communications director and a sophomore communications and Spanish double major, said, the group discussed cognitive behavior therapy and thought replacement at a recent meeting, then practiced yoga together for the last half of the session.
“We hope that someday, taking care of your mind will be as commonplace as taking care of your body,” Cerullo said. “We believe the best way to do this is through recognizing the intersectionality in wellness because there’s a lot of lifestyle-wise things you can do for your mental health such as exercise and getting enough sleep.”
Cerullo said the purpose of Active Minds meetings are for students to learn how to take care of their minds just like they take care of their bodies. She said the group also likes to practice what it preaches through activities on campus. Most recently, Active Minds put sticky notes around campus with positive affirmations on them.
“So often, college students don’t really think about their health, and they think they’re invincible until a breaking point happens,” Cerullo said. “It’s important to take care of your mind just like you would any other part of your body before there’s a crisis.”
Along with working to improve your own mental health, Stokes said another goal of Active Minds is to make students aware of mental health resources that are available on campus. She said many students who live on campus who are struggling with mental health problems are often not aware of the resources, like the Counseling Center, that are available to them.
Stokes said along with providing resources, Active Minds also strives to create a sense of community so those who are feeling hopeless feel like they have a place to comfortably share how they’re feeling.
“College isn’t easy, so it’s very common for students who struggle to feel like they’re alone,” Stokes said. “I think our group is a great place for students to have a safe community and to become aware of everything that’s available on campus.”
While students have made their voices clear about how JMU has handled mental health crises in the past through protests and petitions demanding better resources, Sumner said there are many things she and Active Minds are doing behind the scenes that the student body may not be aware of.
The group actively works with Miller to get better mental health resources for students on campus, but Sumner said developments aren’t always seen as they’re not overtly public, and administrative work like this often isn’t publicized until plans become finalized. So far, Sumner said Miller has helped provide resources to help get the group going as well as funding for Active Minds events. Miller said the Counseling Center and JMU Police Department have also applied for grants from the state to expand mental health resources.
Miller said in the future, he hopes to keep working with Active Minds and wants to continue providing mental health-focused events and resources that students want to see. Right now, along with Active Minds, there are multiple mental health-focused student orgs, like the JMU chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the newly formed Mental Health Awareness club. Miller said he wants to continue to assist these groups and hopes they can make a real change on campus.
“I hope [these orgs] become a voice for what is going on with students,” Miller said, “but not just a voice … How can these students themselves become a support for others and how do they become an answer to students who are struggling? I’m hoping Active Minds continues so that they can provide their own resources to campus.”
While the group’s still getting off the ground, Sumner said she hopes Active Minds continues to educate more students about mental health and wellness.
“Active Minds is important because it gives students a seat at the table for the conversation about mental health at JMU,” Sumner said. “In the future, I hope to see the club continue to be part of the conversation about mental health at JMU and continue to grow and promote wellness around campus.”