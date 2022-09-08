It all started in Chandler Hall 318B.
Hassan Ali had known his roommate, Sam Peterman, since kindergarten. The two moved into Chandler Hall their freshman year at JMU in fall 2021, and on the same floor was Maiya Correa.
In five months, the group would come together to form a band — Project Serenity — with Ali as the drummer, Peterman the guitarist and Correa the vocalist.
“We started [making music] immediately, as soon as we knew we wanted to start a band together,” Ali, a sophomore communications major, said. “I didn’t have a drum set at the time, so I used pencils as sticks. Sam had his guitar, and Maiya had her vocals. All three of us just started jamming out and having fun. We knew we wanted to do more with it.”
‘Serenity Now’
The three struck up a friendship over their first semester that quickly blossomed into inside jokes and dinner dates, but Correa said nothing brought them together more than their burning passion for music.
Recalling one of the said dinner dates, Correa discussed how Ali and Peterman had always wanted to start a band but a group could never stick, which generated one of the first potential band names, “Quitter Friends.”
Correa, a sophomore studio art major, had been singing for most of her life and began writing music at 9 years old. She said she knew she wanted to do something with music in college, and this was her chance.
Peterman, a sophomore geology major, said the three of them began to spend every free moment together. On Dec. 11, 2021, they returned to Ali and Peterman’s dorm room after dinner at Olive Garden and decided they needed to make the band official. All they needed was a name.
“We’re kind of a crazy bunch,” Correa said. “Anytime we’d get too crazy—”
“We were at dinner and she was getting all worked up,” Peterman interjected, laughing. “I was just sitting and trying to eat my food, and I just looked at her and said, ‘Serenity now.’”
The “Seinfeld” quote had become a running joke between the friends. They agreed the word “serenity” should be in the band’s name, and that night, Project Serenity was born.
‘Meant to Be’
They developed a sound Ali described as a mixture of indie-pop and alternative punk. Over the span of a few weeks, the band churned out a set of both originals and covers.
Despite spending a month apart for winter break and having only been a band for less than two months, Project Serenity booked its first show at Crayola House on Feb. 4, 2022. Correa said they were all terrified but ecstatic.
Two days before the show, the band wanted one more original song to play live. They’d joked that one day, they’d write a song called “Pterodactyl.”
“We used to do this pterodactyl screech when we were getting too hyper and needed to regroup,” Correa said.
During one of the final band practices before the show, Ali started playing a fast-paced drum beat unlike any of their other music.
“I just looked at him and was like, ‘That! That’s ‘Pterodactyl!’” Correa said.
Correa said within 10 minutes, she wrote the lyrics and Peterman added in lead guitar. They practiced the song a few times and added it into their set, ready for their first show.
Peterman said he had very little experience with performing and was “a nervous wreck,” but the Crayola crowd met Project Serenity with nothing but love, support and a whole lot of dancing.
“I think it was one of the best feelings ever,” Peterman said. “The whole atmosphere — as soon as I got onto the stage, I felt at home.”
In the audience for Project Serenity’s first show was Grace Kelley, a freshman at the time who also lived in Chandler Hall. Correa had met Kelley, a media arts and design (SMAD) major and music industry minor, in a writing class prior to Project Serenity’s formation. Correa said the two hit it off when Kelley showed up in a Lana Del Rey T-shirt and discovered they shared a love for her music.
Like Correa, Ali and Peterman, Kelley said she was a lover of all things music. She grew up on Irish dance, had been playing trumpet since the age of 9 and joined the Marching Royal Dukes when she came to JMU.
“I’ve always wanted to do something with music,” Kelley said. “That’s why I chose music industry; I love the business part, I love the performing part — all of it.”
Kelley came to every show to help the band set up and watch them perform, and the four grew closer when Kelley began coming to the bands’ practices. The group needed a bassist, and though the three were hesitant to add someone else into the mix, Kelley could play and so well.
“In my mind it couldn’t have been anyone else who filled that spot,” Correa said, and Kelley was officially invited to join Project Serenity.
Correa, Peterman and Ali all had matching rings from Horizon Gifts — they wore them for every performance. Kelley found one of the exact same rings in Richmond months later, and the members insisted she buy one.
“I think that was our sign that it was meant to be,” Peterman said.
Roots in the Community
The members of Project Serenity booked show after show in their spring semester, and despite initial jitters, found their place on the stage.
“I think more of my anxieties go away whenever I realize I’m with this group of people who are really talented,” Ali said, “and if we mess up, who cares? I’m having fun, they’re having fun, I’m playing music with my friends.”
The band continued to develop their sound and said they instantly fell in love with performing together.
“Maiya has such an amazing voice, and she has this quiet but loud sound,” Ali said. “My drumming is sort of somber and soft; when Sam goes hard he goes hard, and Grace’s bass playing matches Sam wherever he goes.”
Kelley said Project Serenity has two sides: soft indie and rocking out as hard as humanly possible.
Project Serenity covered Paramore’s “All I Wanted” at a recent show. Peterman used one of Kelley’s guitars that worked with the heavy feel of the song. But this wasn’t a normal guitar; it was built with a locking nut that was meant to keep the strings in tune.
After going “a little too hard” on the chorus, Peterman realized when a string breaks on this type of guitar, every other string goes out of tune. Despite his efforts to explain this to the band in the moment, Peterman said, he just dad to adapt and keep playing.
“That’s one thing I love: We’ve had so many incidents like that where a string breaks, the mic sounds bad, just random things like that,” Correa said. “We’re constantly in these embarrassing situations but it gives us a story and it keeps us humble.”
Project Serenity made a name for itself playing a variety of performances, from house shows to breweries to Relay 4 Life. Kelley said she realized how far they’d come when she was with her friend in Target and overheard a stranger talking about how excited they were to hear Project Serenity perform that night.
“I think by now, we’ve established our roots as a Harrisonburg band,” Peterman said.
Struggles and Setbacks
The band members said they planned to release their first EP on July 28, but the challenges of recording remotely proved too tough. Each of them moved back to their hometowns for the summer, and states apart, they worked nonstop to release their EP on time. Each worked different jobs with varying hours to afford the best equipment and rent studio time.
Peterman would record lead guitar and send it to Kelley, Kelley would record a bass line and send it to Ali, and Ali would send the final instrumental to Correa so she could add vocals. They were used to performing together and building off each others’ music onstage, so recording asynchronously, Peterman said, was nearly impossible.
Despite the countless hours of work and dedication to releasing their EP over the summer, the band ultimately decided to postpone the release. Correa said they knew it would be easier and less frustrating to wait until everyone was back together.
Now, Correa, Kelley and Peterman are back in Harrisonburg and ready to get back in the studio. Ali, however, has since transferred to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). Correa said having Ali two hours away in Richmond has changed the band’s dynamic.
“It does feel like part of the energy, and part of the group, is missing,” she said.
This could, however, be a blessing in disguise, Correa said. Ali said he’s prioritized networking and making connections since transferring to VCU. The band plans to book a recording studio in Richmond to record the EP and perform there as soon as it gets the opportunity.
‘Bigger than a dorm room’
The band’s final show of freshman year was at Crayola House, right where they’d performed for the first time ever three months earlier.
A few days later, it was time to leave behind the dorm where their journey started.
Correa had written a new song, “The Riot Beat.” Ali hadn’t heard it yet, so on the day they moved out, the band sat in Ali and Peterman’s dorm room that had been stripped of everything but LED lights and a few remaining boxes. Correa described “The Riot Beat” as the “complete opposite” of their other music. The song is gentle and pairs Correa’s soft falsetto with a pure, clean tone guitar.
“I started playing the recording and Hassan teared up, then I teared up, even Sam teared up,” Correa said. “We were all just sitting there, arms around each other, like, we’re gonna see each other again. We’re leaving this room, but our band is now more than just this dorm room.”
After a difficult summer apart, Correa, Kelley and Peterman have returned to JMU. Ali now travels to Harrisonburg for every show.
The members agreed that their recent shows have been their favorite, particularly their Aug. 27 show at Crayola House. Peterman said it was one of the most packed shows he’s ever seen at the venue.
Even if Ali, Peterman, Correa and Kelley never recorded a song together or played on a huge stage, Peterman said he’d be the “happiest person in the world” just to play music at local venues with his friends. However, he said Project Serenity has pushed him to new heights — and he’s ready to keep climbing.
“I feel like if we were to stop right now, I’d be so proud of everything we’ve done so far,” Correa said. “But I have this vision of just standing on a stage where there’s a massive crowd and I’m singing a song I wrote, then I point the microphone out and everyone sings back the next few lines. That, for me, is making it. I know we have more to give.”