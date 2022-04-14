Every 68 seconds, an American experiences sexual assault. College-aged women are especially affected by sexual violence with one in four women experiencing non-consensual sexual contact during their time in college.
Because April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), it’s more important than ever to be aware of the struggles that survivors face and the resources available to them.
Jackie Hieber, victim advocate and staff clinician at JMU Victim Advocacy Services (VAS), discussed on- and off-campus resources for survivors as well as how they can take care of themselves and their mental health.
Healing is different for everyone
When beginning to heal from an experience with sexual assault or harassment, Hieber said it’s important for survivors to remember the healing process isn’t linear and will look different for everyone.
“Everybody’s going to need something different,” Hieber said, “and it’s OK if what you need is different from what somebody else needs … Sometimes the best thing you can do is recognize that [a survivor’s] path is going to be their path and it’s OK if it’s different from what anybody else thinks it should be.”
Hieber said one predictor of long-term well-being and resilience is whether a survivor is believed about their experience, supported by those around them and connected to resources. She said creating an environment where a survivor can be supported can help them figure out how to start their healing journey.
Reaching out
Along with being believed and supported, Hieber said a key aspect of healing from trauma is connecting with others.
Reaching out to others, whether it’s friends, family, a therapist or advocate, gives the survivor a chance to be seen and heard, Hieber said.
Hieber said one of the main reasons sexual violence causes so much pain and anguish for survivors is because it’s something that can be avoided.
“[Sexual violence] doesn’t have to happen,” Hieber said. “Finding someone who can acknowledge the harm that happened, see how it impacted [the survivor] and helping [the survivor] see that they’re still loved and that they can still be who they want to be is really important.”
Raising awareness
Awareness months allow professionals and resources like VAS to come together and reaffirm their “why.” Hieber said with the focus on sexual violence this month, VAS is looking to create a safe space for survivors and create a place where they can find each other and feel less alone.
SAAM is important because it brings more attention to sexual violence. From hosting events to posting on Instagram, every bit of awareness can help.
Hieber said she appreciates awareness months because they do just that: bring awareness. During SAAM, she said, it’s especially important to have conversations about how to change society and get rid of the stigma around sexual violence and prevent sexual violence because it’s something that impacts a large amount of people.
However, as with any awareness month, Hieber said the conversation about sexual violence shouldn’t be isolated to SAAM.
“If we only try to do something during April, nothing’s going to change,” Hieber said. “Sexual assault is happening during every part of the year — it doesn’t just confine itself to April — so we need to be trying to address it, prevent it and support survivors all the time. If we only give our attention to sexual violence during April, it’s a huge disservice to everyone.”
On-campus resources
While every survivor’s healing journey looks different, Hieber said, there are many on-campus resources survivors can look to for professional help. VAS is located in the Student Success Center
and is associated with JMU’s University Health Center (UHC). The services are free and confidential, offering health resources, options to report incidents, medical care and counseling services from professional victim advocates.
Also located in SSC, the Counseling Center offers more resources for survivors. The Center offers a Sexual Trauma Empowerment Program (STEP) that provides consultations, education and other resources. The program is free and confidential and consists of individual, group or emergency sexual trauma counseling.
Title IX allows survivors to report any sexual harassment or misconduct if they wish to do so. The service is located in Madison Hall and “seeks to reduce or eliminate barriers to educational opportunity caused by sex discrimination,” according to its website.
Off-campus resources
Hieber recommended two off-campus resources: The Collins Center and First Step.
The Collins Center is a survivor advocacy center located in downtown Harrisonburg with a mission of “promoting healing through compassionate and collaborative services to all affected by sexual harm,” according to its website.
The Center offers many different services such as hospital accompaniment, crisis support sessions, legal advocacy, support groups, prevention and education, trauma-informed therapy and child advocacy.
First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence aims to support survivors of dating and domestic violence in the Harrisonburg area. The center shelters survivors and always has a staff member on site to meet in person with survivors and answer the 24-hour hotline.
Along with sheltering survivors, First Step offers crisis intervention services, legal advocacy, case management, re-housing for survivors, resources for children affected by domestic violence and counseling.
Sexual violence is something that shouldn’t exist, at JMU or anywhere. While it’s important to bring awareness to it during April, sexual violence will never disappear if attention is only given to it during one month of the year.
