New year, new movies.
With theaters operating more or less in full swing once again and streaming services continuing to hold strong, exciting new films are on the way for audiences to enjoy in 2022.
"Death on the Nile" — Feb. 11
A follow-up to the hit “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Death on the Nile” adapts Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name. The sequel continues the story of renowned detective Hercule Poirot — played by Kenneth Branagh, who also directs the film — and his friend Bouc (Tom Bateman). The two are joined by an ensemble cast featuring Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Anette Bening and Russell Brand. Like its predecessor, “Death on the Nile” features Poirot unraveling a murder mystery, but its fresh cast promises to deliver something different and equally exciting.
"The Batman" — March 4
Over the years, there have been many iterations of the iconic caped crusader with many actors donning Bruce Wayne’s cowl — Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, to name a few. Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, looks to offer a gritty new take on the hero and a more personal mission. The Bat is set to ally with Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) as they face off against serial killer Riddler (Paul Dano) and Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, or Penguin — played by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell. The film’s trailers showcase brilliant cinematography and action sequences to complement an intense score and excellent performances by its star-studded cast.
"Morbius" — April 1
Starring Jared Leto, “Morbius” tells the story of Michael Morbius, an ailing doctor who seeks a miracle cure for a rare blood disease he and his friend Loxias Crown (Matt Smith) share. In the process, Morbius transforms into a vampiric being with a lust for blood and superhuman abilities — like enhanced strength and speed, flight and echolocation — but without the dangers true vampires face, like sunlight and garlic.
The film has a darker tone, remarkable visual effects depicting Morbius’ abilities and perhaps some multiversal shenanigans after the world-changing events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” This may be the reason Vulture (Michael Keaton) — the villain of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — appears in this new film within Sony’s expanding universe of Marvel characters.
"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" — April 15
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is the upcoming third installment in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, a “Harry Potter” spinoff. The threequel has flown under the radar for a while with production delays due to COVID-19, a lukewarm reception to its predecessor “The Crimes of Grindelwald” and controversy surrounding the recasting of Gellert Grindelwald as Mads Mikkelsen takes over the role from Johnny Depp. Nevertheless, it’s always exciting to return to the magic of the wizarding world, and “The Secrets of Dumbledore” is no outlier, as it delves into the conflict between Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), Grindelwald and Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) during the 1930s.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — May 6
Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is in a world — or worlds — of trouble after the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) altered reality and cracked open the multiverse in their most recent MCU appearances. Directed by Sam Raimi and teased as the MCU’s first horror film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will dive deeper into the multiverse concept than previous stories as the eponymous hero faces worlds colliding and disintegrating, a returning adversary in Mordo (Chiwetel Eljiofor) and an evil version of himself. To combat these challenges, Strange enlists the help of the Scarlet Witch, Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and MCU newcomer, the dimension-hopping America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).
"Lightyear" — June 17
A spinoff of the “Toy Story” franchise, “Lightyear” will tell the story of the astronaut Buzz Lightyear, the inspiration for the beloved toy of previous films. Not much else is known about the new movie’s plot or cast, with Pixar having only released a brief teaser in October 2021. With Chris Evans voicing the famous space ranger and the studio’s history of outstanding storytelling, “Lightyear” is sure to impress.
"The Gray Man" — Summer
“The Gray Man” will see former CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) on the run as his old colleague and friend Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) chases him around the world. Ana de Armas from “Knives Out” and “No Time to Die,” Jessica Henwick from “Game of Thrones” and Rege-Jean Page of “Bridgerton” fame also headline the A-list cast.
Like “Lightyear,” details for Netflix’s “The Gray Man” have been kept under wraps. However, audiences can expect an excellent adaptation of Mark Greaney’s novel of the same name with directing team Joe and Anthony Russo and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely — who collaborated with Evans in two Captain America films and both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” — at the helm.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" — Oct. 7
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)” is the highly anticipated sequel to the animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” With Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson reprising their roles as Miles Morales’ Spider-Man, Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Woman and Peter B. Parker’s Spider-Man, respectively, the next meeting of spider-powered superheroes from alternate dimensions will add Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099, and Issa Rae as Jessica Drew’s Spider-Woman.
The first film stood out for its stellar animation that looked like comic books coming to life on the screen, and it won Best Animated Feature Film at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Academy Awards, among others. A new teaser trailer hints at more of the same impressive quality, showing that “Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)” will no doubt meet, if not surpass, the high bar its predecessor set and tell a sprawling story that will have fans yearning for Part Two.
The new year sees plenty of original stories, spinoffs and sequels to entice fans to return to movie theaters or sign into their streaming services. Whether it’s magic, action, mystery, animation or drama, there’s something for all types of fans to see in 2022.
