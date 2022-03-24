If you walk through JMU’s campus or scroll through Instagram, you might find a trail of sticky notes or a series of infographics with kind messages. The phenomenon began last month as students dealt with the aftermath of the Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 suicides on JMU’s campus and the Feb. 1 shooting at nearby Bridgewater College.
Three roommates — Abigail Radtke, Sydney Kowalsky and Gracie Twigg — wanted to make sure everyone at JMU felt seen, heard and loved after the community’s tragedies, Radtke said, and thus began the Sticky Note Project.
“We’re a campus of 25,000 students, so it’s hard to make a big impact as just three people,” Twigg, a sophomore, said. “We wanted to do a little something that, maybe, even if a couple people saw it [while] walking and were like, oh, that’s very cute … We just really wanted to have that impact.”
Under the Instagram handle @stickynoteproject_jmu, the project’s founders regularly post their own sticky note messages around campus with phrases like, “The world is better with you in it”; “In case no one has told you this recently, I’m so proud of you”; and “Give yourself permission to be imperfect.”
As of March 23, the account has 238 followers. Radtke, a fellow sophomore, said the majority of them came in the first two weeks of starting the page, and a shoutout from @jmumissedconnections, a popular account run by JMU students, helped boost numbers on the platform. Additionally, Radtke said they typically receive one to five new followers per day and cited the week before spring break — the midpoint of the semester — as another peak for engagement.
Sometimes, the friends will post pictures of the notes they put up around campus, and they also receive photo submissions and direct messages (DMs) from their Instagram followers who discover the well-intentioned notes.
“We’ve gotten a lot of messages,” Kowalsky, also a sophomore, said. “Some people just talk about how they appreciated it and have been excited to find them, and it’s been cool … We just want everyone to feel like part of the community.”
One follower sent in a photo of a note they found accompanied by the message “i saw this in the urec bathroom and it made my day” [sic] Another follower found a note in the Bioscience building that said, “You are more than just a number.” In their DMs, they said, “I’m having a really rough time right now and this helped a little bit … You guys are wonderful people for doing this. Sometimes all you need is a small heartfelt comment.”
The Sticky Note Project’s feedback so far has also extended to others taking action. Some followers have expressed a desire to help out by making and distributing their own sticky notes. Radtke mentioned one person who reached out to the team and said she was putting her own notes in the practice rooms and halls of the Forbes Center.
“It’s been really cute that people have been kind of joining in without being officially, quote unquote, ‘part of the project.’”
The initiative has also gained the attention of Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs. He said in an email that he recently discovered the project after seeing a note at Village Juice and Kitchen and said he was happy to see the three friends’ impact on the community.
“I am always proud of our students when they see an issue or concern and step up to address it,” Miller said. “It’s amazing to me how even one gesture can make a difference in someone’s life and this project exemplifies that truth. Each of us can make a difference and these students have chosen to take action when faced with tragedy and I am thankful to them for making that choice” [sic]
In addition to sharing photos of the sticky notes, Radtke creates graphics with mental health reminders and encouraging messages the team posts on Instagram. Radtke said it can sometimes be hard for the group to remember to take pictures and that eye-catching graphics are more likely to be shared across the platform.
“I just started making them and posting them, and they seem to have done kind of well,” Radtke said. “The popular positivity pages are the ones that look really pretty and aesthetic, and those are the things that get reposted — and not so much the just plain sticky notes.”
As they’ve started to see the effects of their work in the JMU community, the project’s founders said they’ve also felt personally impacted by it. Twigg said she had a challenging semester last fall, and her roommates cheered her up with sticky notes before they ever started their initiative.
“I woke up one morning, and I walked down the stairs and [they were] just covered in sticky notes from my roommates of encouraging words,” Twigg said. “It brought me to tears and I still have them all to this day, and the way that made me feel is how I want to make other people feel … It’s just such a loving and awesome feeling to know that people really do care.”
While Twigg experienced how it feels to receive the sticky notes, Radtke said she feels equally emotional when leaving them for others.
“It makes me smile to see other people smile,” Radtke said. “It really makes you feel like you’re doing something good. I think most people want to feel like they’ve had a positive impact while they’re here.”
Radtke and Twigg also said that after seeing the effect the project has had on JMU, they hope it will expand beyond Harrisonburg.
“It would be really cool if other college campuses decided to join in and started to start seeking out projects of their own,” Radtke said. “That would be really cool if it could become something bigger, something outside of JMU — like a larger movement that’s more than just me and my roommates.”
As the team behind the Sticky Note Project pursues these aspirations for growth, they plan to continue their day-to-day efforts of small acts of kindness at JMU. Radtke said she and the other founders would love to increase their Instagram presence and “create a community of people that feel loved.”
Radtke added that although not everyone will follow the project on Instagram, people will often find their notes around campus. Kowalsky echoed Radtke’s optimism for the project’s success.
“We just hope that more people can see them, and maybe, more people will check our page,” Kowalsky said. “Overall, it’s just meant to improve people’s day, just by a little bit. That’s about as much as we can do.”
