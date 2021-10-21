Ken Rutherford has lived numerous lifetimes within his own lifetime. When a landmine overturned Rutherford’s vehicle on a humanitarian trip abroad, he found himself face-to-face with death.
“The next thing I know is I went blind,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford is a political science professor and former director of the Center for International Stabilization and Recovery at JMU. In 1987, Rutherford began his career working for the Peace Corps in Mauritania, a country in Western Africa. He continued his humanitarian work for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as an emergency refugee coordinator in Senegal before finally landing in northern Kenya and Somalia working as a humanitarian emergency relief officer.
On Oct. 4, 1993 — the day after Black Hawk Down, a failed raid in Somalia’s capital resulting in a helicopter crash that killed 19 American soldiers — a crowd surrounded Rutherford and his staff’s car.
“I was the only American operating in the area,” Rutherford said. “[My staff] backed the car up through the crowd, threw me in and pulled out.”
Rutherford’s staff had told the crowd they were Canadian, allowing them to escape the mob unscathed.
A week later, his life would change forever.
‘I mentally wrote my eulogy’
It was a Thursday, Rutherford recalled, when he was driving with a team of Somalis. They were traveling to meet a group of returned refugees from Ethiopia. “When I talk about it, I have to go back and think,” Rutherford said. He went through a checklist of memories leading up to his injury, vividly reliving the moment in his head. “Muslims don’t work on a Friday; my life was threatened,” Rutherford said.
“The car slowed down, and I looked up and there was a donkey cart in the road,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford’s car was in non-U.S. controlled territory when it hit the landmine. He remembers the dust clearing, looking down and seeing someone’s foot on the floorboard.
“I fell on the passenger seat, and I couldn’t move,” Rutherford said. “That foot was mine — and it wasn’t on my body.”
Rutherford said he fell out of the car, tied tourniquets around his legs and used a radio to call for help. “I mentally wrote my eulogy,” Rutherford said. He was taken to five hospitals in four different countries, eventually having both of his legs amputated from the knee down, using prosthetics on both legs to walk.
It was then that Rutherford’s career took a turn.
In spring 1996, Rutherford met Jerry White, a fellow amputee who was injured in Israel, also from a landmine. Wanting to spread their message and advocate for others impacted by war, the two co-founded their own organization. Rutherford said that due to the lack of awareness around the issue, the only way to “raise the volume” was to start their own organization.
Rutherford and White began the Landmine Survivors Network, promoting the rights and supporting the voices of people affected by conflict around the world. However, they still felt as if their message wasn’t being heard. People only listened to their stories, Rutherford said, expressing their apologies for what Rutherford and White had been through but not listening to their desired mission. Rutherford said the feeling was like having “the microphone taken away from us.”
Eventually, they saw the light at the end of the tunnel, getting the opportunity to travel internationally and promote humanitarian rights.
“We started getting grants, and our first major grant was to go to Bosnia for five weeks to look at the rehabilitative needs of the recently returned landmine-disabled refugees,” Rutherford said. “Then, we got the opportunity to work with the most famous person in the world.”
Rutherford, during a lecture, recalled an early interaction with Princess Diana, presenting a picture of the two of them laughing together in Washington, D.C.
“I was always told to call her ma’am as in jam until she corrected me, and she never did,” Rutherford said. “[The picture] is the only time I ever called her Diana, and that’s why she’s laughing.”
Rutherford’s course revolves around international laws of war, expressing to students the importance of warfare restrictions and the protection of humanity’s welfare.
A royal introduction
Rutherford first met Diana, Princess of Wales, at a conference hosted by the Mines Advisory Group and the Landmine Survivors Network. Shortly after, the two met again in Washington, D.C., at the American Red Cross.
Diana’s presence was the missing piece for Rutherford and White’s humanitarian battle to end landmines. The media began covering the stories of landmine-disabled people after Diana got involved, Rutherford said.
Eventually, Rutherford had the opportunity to travel to Bosnia-Herzegovina with Diana to visit landmine refugees. He said he was “shocked” when she agreed to come.
Diana arrived in Bosnia in 1997, accompanying Rutherford and White on a three-day trip to visit five families of disabled landmine refugees in order to promote the inclusion of their rights into the international law banning landmines.
“She wasn’t one of those celebrities who said, ‘Come out to dinner’ or ‘I’ll do a banquet with you,’ and then was gone,” Rutherford said. “She walked her talk.”
Three weeks later, Rutherford attended her funeral. He remembers being at Kensington Palace the day before it happened.
“We’re looking at the flowers around the palace, and there’s like 7 million people lining the streets for the funeral procession for a single mother of two,” Rutherford said. “How did she do it?”
Rutherford described Diana as a person who “identified with the people in the margins of society” and gave a voice to those overlooked.
“It’s not a coincidence that she’s the first celebrity to touch someone with AIDS,” Rutherford said. “She said they’re ‘human beings.’”
1981 marked the beginning of the AIDS epidemic. Despite the virus’s prominent presence, it represented a group of people in the minority, creating a stigma that anyone carrying AIDS was socially unacceptable.
Shortly after Diana’s death, the landmine disability assistance language they’d worked on was included in the Mine Ban Treaty being negotiated in Oslo, Norway. The treaty was signed in Ottawa, Canada, in December 1997, becoming known as the “Ottawa Treaty.”
“All of a sudden, victim assistance was a big deal; we had no opposition,” Rutherford said in his lecture. “I told Prince Harry that: I said, ‘Your mother brought the ball across the finish line.’”
The next generation
After years of working to promote the rights of those injured by war — attempting to bring attention to an issue he said was continuously disregarded — Rutherford found his way to the classroom.
Rutherford said he wants to bring his message to the upcoming wave of potential activists, relaying it to students and using educational activities to involve them in international humanitarian law.
In 2010, Rutherford came to JMU, where he created a course on the international laws of war — a topic never taught at the university prior to his arrival.
“More civilians are being targeted than ever before,” Rutherford said. “We need to start restricting the methods of warfare to protect humanity, and I’m trying to pass the baton off to the next generation.”
Gracie Michelle, a political science major on the pre-law track and one of Rutherford’s current students in his international laws of war class, raved about her professor.
“Rutherford champions causes so strongly that it’s easy to be passionate about anything he lectures about,” Michelle said. “He does such a great job at amplifying the issues and what needs to be done and how can we change it.”
Broderick Malloy, a political science major and another one of Rutherford’s current students, has found an inner passion for Rutherford’s lectures about why humanitarian law is important to him.
“There’s a lot of injustice going on in the world, and through law, you can make permanent changes,” Malloy said.
Rutherford has taught his international laws of war class at JMU for three semesters. He said he hopes to continue educating students about global awareness and the need to protect people around the world.
“I just believe in teaching right now,” Rutherford said. “I pour everything into it and, hopefully, whatever you learn in this class will benefit protecting people around the world — I believe that.”
In addition to teaching, Rutherford continues to travel globally with the Landmine Survivors Network, speaking to and representing and fighting for the care of people disabled by landmines.
”The evil that men do lives long after them,” Rutherford said in his lecture. “It’s important for us to prevent some of these weapons from getting out there and to prevent further casualties.”
Contact Emma Johnson at johns7ek@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.