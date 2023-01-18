During my two seasons playing mellophone with the Marching Royal Dukes (MRDs), I’ve had plenty of incredible experiences. Recently, I had the opportunity to go to Italy with the band you may know as Virginia’s Finest, and that might be the most incredible experience yet.
All together, 275 performing MRDs and alumni alongside another 265 friends and family members spent a week in Italy experiencing the cultures of Florence, Siena, Tivoli and Rome, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform for Pope Francis during the Rome New Year’s Day Parade.
Throughout the planning process and the trip itself, our travel company and the MRD staff called this “the event of a lifetime,” and they weren’t wrong. It wasn’t the first time the MRDs had performed in this parade, but it was the first time since 2015 that the band had traveled abroad.
The trip began with a full day of traveling to Florence. Flying for eight-and-a-half hours and jumping ahead six hours was tough, but that evening we went to the Piazzale Michelangelo for a scenic view of the city. Seeing Florence from so high up was breathtaking and made the trip worth it.
The city was even better once we got to explore it up close. We began the day at the Piazza Santa Croce, one of the main squares of the city, and took a tour before exploring Florence on our own. The highlights of the city included Florence's Cathedral — also known as the Duomo — and the Accademia Gallery, which houses Michelango’s “David.” Seeing the statue in person showed how incredible of a piece it really is, and the Duomo was one of the most visually stunning churches I saw all week.
The next day, we left Florence to head to Rome. In the middle of our four-hour drive, we made a stop in Siena. There, my friends and I spent most of the day shopping and eating. At this point, it’s important to bring up the food in Italy.
The restaurants were amazing. Almost everything I ate in Italy was delicious, plentiful and fresh. I became especially fond of the countless number of pasta dishes I came across. From spaghetti paired with seafood or chicken, to a vegetarian take on lasagna, to the simple pleasure of penne and tomato sauce, I never encountered a pasta dish I didn’t enjoy.
That afternoon, we headed to Rome and went on a tour of the Roman Forum the next day. I love ancient history, so walking through ancient Roman ruins was an incredible experience. We walked through the ruins of the Forum before entering the crown jewel of ancient Rome — the Colosseum.
As a sports writer and fan, I’ve seen a lot of stadiums, both in-person and on television, but none of them compare to the Colosseum — a 50,000 seat venue built almost 2,000 years ago. Going inside and seeing the sheer magnitude of the structure was awe-inspiring, and I doubt that I’ll ever have such a pure feeling of amazement in any other stadium.
Unbeknownst to many of us, some major world news had broken during our Colosseum tour. That morning, on Dec. 31, Pope Benedict XVI had died mere miles away from us in the Vatican. Suddenly, the status of the Rome New Year’s Parade was up in the air.
Later that evening, our assistant director, Nieves Villasenor, led a rehearsal and informed us of what the parade would look like. The next morning, we played our set list at Castel Sant’Angelo before marching silently into the Vatican. Inside St. Peter’s Square, we played one song — “Salvation is Created.” This is a beautiful song the MRDs have played since 2007 and is very meaningful to members of the band, so being able to perform it for the Pope at such a solemn event was very impactful.
Pope Francis greeted the MRDs during his blessing, which we accidentally interrupted with our playing when trying to respond to his welcome. Thankfully, he was unbothered, responding with a cheerful, “Grazie.” After the blessing, we marched out of St. Peters’ Square and entertained those watching us with a few pieces from our halftime show, as well as the main theme to “Robin Hood,” which has been a parade tune in every international trip the MRDs have taken so far.
After the parade, we had a few more days in Rome to ourselves. We visited Villa d’Este in Tivoli, a beautiful complex full of gardens and fountains, all built in the 16th century for Cardinal d’Este.
The next day, a friend of mine told me he was getting a group together to go to a restaurant owned by a JMU alum. The restaurant is called “Animae” and sure enough, we were greeted during our meal by a JMU alum who was ecstatic to see us. The food was delicious, but the gratitude and pride the owner expressed to us was even better. He even played the fight song on the restaurant speakers as we all sung along. This was definitely a great memory.
To wrap up the week, we took a tour of the Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel. The number of breathtaking pieces of art in the Vatican was amazing. The Sistine Chapel alone was covered from wall to ceiling in incredible artwork, but it wasn’t an outlier. You’d be hard-pressed to find a wall or ceiling in the Vatican not decorated with a beautiful painting or weave.
After the Vatican tour, all that was left was one final farewell dinner and then a transatlantic flight back. So, with everything in the rearview mirror, what do I take away from such an incredible trip? While getting to have all of these experiences was incredible, the biggest thing for me was the people I did them with.
Going into this trip, I knew this would be my last event as an MRD. While I’m choosing to leave this band to pursue other opportunities, I’m beyond grateful to have had this chance to spend a week with some of the people who’ve made my time in this band so special, and I can’t thank the MRD staff enough for making it all possible.
I would love to go back to Italy one day, and maybe I will. But if I were to do it all again, more than anything, I’d want to go back with Virginia’s Finest.