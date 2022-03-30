Imagine leaving your home country of Ireland at the age of 18 to pursue a film career in New York, moving from Bangladesh to Canada in the 1990s to obtain a master’s degree or deciding to live in Indiana after having spent 23 years growing up in China.
This is exactly what professors Imelda O’Reilly, Nusrat Jahan and Chen Guo, respectively, decided to do to further their academic and career goals.
From the Emerald Isle to the Big Apple
Imelda O’Reilly is a media arts and design (SMAD) professor with a background in filmmaking originally from the “idyllic” Caldera, Ireland, where she said she enjoyed growing up. However, O’Reilly made the decision to move to New York to study film and embark on an acting career at Queens College.
After graduating from Columbia University with a Master of Fine Arts, O’Reilly spent three years in Singapore teaching for New York University’s graduate film school, where she was “mentoring the next generation of filmmakers.”
The Singapore campus ended up closing after three years, and although O’Reilly was offered a job in Shanghai, she decided to move back to New York.
Ever since she first visited her uncle in the city when she was 11 years old, O’Reilly said she fell in love with New York.
“We stayed in the middle of Manhattan, and I was so enchanted with New York and everything it had to offer that I feel like it lured me back,” she said.
Eventually coming to teach at JMU in 2016, O’Reilly said, she was looking for a tenure-track faculty position after coming back from Singapore and she was “fortunate enough to arrive on the doorstep of JMU.”
O’Reilly said she was drawn to JMU because her sister, who was living in Brooklyn at the time, had friends who graduated from JMU and spoke highly of their experiences. It was also closest to New York compared to the other places she was considering. Proximity to New York was an important factor, O’Reilly said, because she had a lot of family there.
Compared to teaching in the NYU Singapore program, O’Reilly said, the university culture is very different at JMU.
“The students [in Singapore] were older, and they ate, drank and slept film,” O’Reilly said.
She said she likes how SMAD offers four different concentrations, but she had to do a lot of adjusting to the fact that most of her students have additional majors unrelated to her film background.
“[It’s about] understanding that not all of them will become filmmakers, and so how does that inform the content that I show in the classroom?” O’Reilly said.
As for adjusting to a new country’s culture, O’Reilly said her first year in New York was difficult but she was able to find her “groove” and her New York family helped her find her way.
“I was an 18-year-old thinking that I knew everything, living in the country, had traveled somewhat, but had never actually lived in a foreign country, which is completely different,” she said. “I sort of found my way through that big maze and managed to learn a few lessons along the way.”
A global journey
Statistics professor Nusrat Jahan has been teaching at JMU since 2005 and is originally from Bangladesh, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree.
She then decided to move to Ontario, Canada, to get her master’s degree from Queen’s University since her school in Bangladesh didn’t have a graduate program.
Afterward, she took some time away from school to get married, start a family and work as a research assistant before obtaining her doctorate in mathematical sciences/statistics at Mississippi State University.
A lot of the research papers Jahan used throughout her higher education were written by American, British or Canadian authors, she said, so she knew she wanted to end up in one of those countries.
Another factor that influenced Jahan’s decision to ultimately come to Mississippi was because her cousin completed his Ph.D. in the U.S. and told her about his experience.
“When he started talking about that, I became interested and I started looking at things,” Jahan said. “I would say it’s the combination of my cousin’s influence and probably [because] I always knew I wanted to be in the teaching profession, [so] I knew I had to do a Ph.D. degree.”
Jahan said she automatically counted out the U.K. when considering where to continue her education because she saw from TV programs how rainy and gray it always is.
“I definitely wanted a sunny area,” Jahan said, laughing.
Something that took some initial adjusting when moving to Canada was the living situation, Jahan said, because in Bangladesh, it’s very unusual for people to buy and live in a place by themselves — especially a young, unmarried woman.
Jahan said she was able to rent a woman’s upstairs living space, but she had her own entrance, living room and kitchen.
“It was the first time I was living by myself,” Jahan said. “I would say it was enjoyable, it was nice. That was definitely a change. After the initial excitement, it dawned on me that this is my responsibility — I can’t shift it to anybody else.”
Jahan also said she was warned about the cold Canadian winters, but she was amazed at how quickly the snow got cleaned up and how everyone was expected to carry on like normal.
“Before it snowed, I didn’t know how people go to work or things like that,” she said. “I was kind of amazed at their ability to clean up the snow, almost instantaneously.”
Overall, Jahan said moving between countries was a fairly smooth process and she didn’t experience large amounts of culture shock. She said she mostly credits this to the TV shows and films she would watch, since western programs dominated the Bangladesh media. This helped “bridge the gap between cultures,” she said.
However, the transition between Mississippi State University and JMU was a bit of a shock at first, Jahan said. Since JMU has been her only teaching job since graduating with her Ph.D. from Mississippi State, the lack of racial diversity at JMU was a surprise to her. The first thing she noticed at JMU was how “unbelievably white” the campus was. Currently, Mississippi State’s student body is 16.8% Black, compared to JMU’s 4.95%.
Jahan also said she had to learn to adjust her expectations for her students when she first began teaching at JMU because U.S. students experience a lot more pressures than students in Bangladesh.
Jahan specifically noted how a lot of college students work — about 70% — while they’re in school in order to afford tuition and the cost of textbooks. This is something she said she never experienced because her textbooks were free through the library, and tuition is generally much more affordable in Bangladesh.
Tuition costs range from $50-$100 for a six-month semester at public and medical universities and $650-$1,000 per semester for private universities.
“At first, I thought maybe my expectations for the students were a little high,” Jahan said, “but slowly, I realized the culture is very different. Over here, things are handled differently and students have so many other things to do.”
There is a benefit to this, Jahan said.
“You can kind of see after a student graduates [that] they would have experience of not only whatever they studied, but they will have experience in other things because they are involved in working, social clubs, etc.,” Jahan said. “They will be mature enough to go out and start their life. Compared to that, where I come from, we had the degree but not really the experience of actual real life.”
Missing family
Professor Chen Guo has been teaching at JMU since 2017 in the interactive design concentration within the SMAD major. Originally from China, she completed her undergraduate and master’s degrees there before moving to the U.S. at 23 years old to obtain her doctorate from Purdue University.
When Guo was completing her master’s at the Harbin Institute of Technology in China, she met her Purdue advisor, who recruited her from the university and encouraged her to apply to Purdue’s Ph.D. program in Computer Graphics Technology.
While she was taking a course from the art and design department at Purdue, Guo said she thinks there was another student who’d been working at JMU. After doing further research, she said she really liked that JMU’s SMAD program offers four different concentrations that allow the students to choose their own specialties.
Guo said her initial transition was difficult because she’d never traveled abroad before.
“I came here to have a different experience, and at first … it was very difficult for me with a new program, a new environment and a new culture,” she said.
Guo said her education in China was very different from in the U.S. Not only did she learn different things, but her Chinese program had very strict requirements for her degree. She also said she never learned how to write code in China, so she had to learn that at Purdue.
Guo said she actually didn’t learn that much while she was in China because she was busy with different aspects of her personal life.
“I learned a lot of stuff, a lot of skills, when I was at Purdue,” Guo said.
The hardest part of Guo’s transition to the U.S. was leaving her family, she said. Before COVID-19, she was able to visit her family in China once a year. Now, she hasn’t been able to see them in over two years.
Guo said it does help though, knowing how supportive her family is of her.
“My parents, they’re really supportive,” she said. “They just want me to experience a different culture and be a global citizen because I never went to other countries before the States.”
While O’Reilly, Jahan, and Guo have different personal and career backgrounds, one thing they all have in common is finding a second home at JMU.
Contact Avery Goodstine at goodstaj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.